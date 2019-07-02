NEW HIRES

Beth Taylor joined Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty as assistant vice president.

Taylor, of Falmouth, will work from Legacy’s Portland office. She brings experience as a sales and marketing professional for a Fortune 50 Company.

PROMOTIONS

Melanie Cooper was promoted to corporate vice president and member of the board of directors at FHC, Inc. in Bowdoin.

Cooper joined FHC in 2015 as the human resources manager. She completed the Bell Leadership Institute Achievers Program in 2017.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

Jordan Payne Hay, an attorney at Skelton Taintor & Abbott, recently completed the Maine State Bar Association’s Leadership Academy.

Hay’s practice includes employment law, civil rights, human resources support and intellectual property. She is licensed in both Maine and Massachusetts.

Gorham Savings Bank announced two promotions.

Rebecca Winslow was named senior vice president, director of community relations.

Winslow previously served as senior vice president, director of retail delivery.

Diana Wheelock was promoted to senior vice president, director of human resources and organizational development.

Wheelock was previously vice president, director of human resources at the bank since 2017.

Additionally, the following Gorham Savings employees received dignitary titles for their service.

Michelle Fogg, vice president; Maria Poulin, vice president; Michael Voisine, vice president; Jen Clark, assistant vice president; Heather Connolly, assistant vice president; Andrew MacDonald, assistant vice president; Nate Marquis, assistant vice president; Angela Theriault, assistant vice president and Dan Groves, officer.

