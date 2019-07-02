GORHAM—Gorham’s Kyle Skofield dashed home for 1-0 when teammate Bode Meader drew visiting Portland’s defensive attention by trying to steal second on Thursday afternoon, June 27. Skofield’s tally would’ve been all the Rams needed to best Portland, as they gave up a spotless zero runs on the other side of the ball, but they added another a couple innings later to triumph 2-0.

“We didn’t have many baserunners,” Gorham coach Gabe Polchies said, “but when we did, we were able to get a couple of timely plays to score.”

Skofield actually threatened to score in the bottom of the first, singling to reach base, stealing 90 feet during Meader’s at-bat and advancing to third when Meader sac-grounded to short. But the inning closed – Colin McDonald chopped a shallow shot straight to the Portland second baseman – before Skofield could get home again.

Nope, not until the bottom of the fourth would Skofield put his boys on the board. Skofield drove a single into centerfield to reach first, then scooted over to second when Jake Polchies sacrificed. He zipped to third when Meader contacted and made it safely to base on a Portland fielding bobble.

When Meader took off for second during McDonald’s at-bat, Portland’s catcher and their shortstop combined to throw him out. They should’ve eaten the stolen base, though, because while they were focused on Meader, Skofield snuck across the plate. 1-0.

Gorham picked up their second run in the bottom of the sixth, when Caleb Hendrix walked onto base and eventually scored on a Jake Polchies slice single into rightfield.

“We didn’t have many baserunners,” coach Polchies said. “Griffin Buckley threw the ball well for Bruno’s, allowing two hits in five innings…We ended up with three hits – Jacob, Kyle and Brandon Gordon.” (Portland is sponsored during the summer by Bruno’s Restaurant and Tavern.)

Polchies remarked on the quality effort turned in by his pitchers, starter Skofield and reliever Peter Richards. “Kyle started the game and went three innings, allowing one hit and striking out four,” Polchies said. “Peter threw four innings, picking up the win, allowing two hits, striking out two and walking one. Kyle and Peter were able to get a head early in the count and did a good job keeping Portland off-balance with off-speed pitches.”

The game was part of the CMG Mortgage Summer Baseball League, a developmental organization for athletes who’ll be returning to their high school teams the following spring. The League, in its third year now, is a less travel-heavy off-season option than some, and has proven popular amongst member schools of the Southwestern Maine Activities Association.

