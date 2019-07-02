Arrests

6/22 at 8:46 a.m. Alexander C. Ronfeldt, 72, of Standish, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of operating with a suspended license and an outstanding warrant.

6/24 at 5:36 p.m. Douglas A. Dewalt, 51, no address listed, was arrested on Franklin Terrace by Officer Michael Mizzoni on charges of burglary of a motor vehicle and violating conditions of release.

6/26 at 8:77 p.m. George Smith, 25, of South Portland, was arrested on Veterans Memorial Bridge by Officer Ginger Ryll on an outstanding warrant.

6/27 at 1:33 a.m. Karl Brown, 60, of Sanford, was arrested on Madison Street by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on a charge of operating under the influence.

6/28 at 12:12 a.m. Andrew T. Shaffer, 29, of Biddeford, was arrested on Veterans Memorial Bridge by Officer Eric Young on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

6/21 at 1:21 a.m. Bryce Dingwell, 20, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Waterman Drive by Officer Ezekiel Collins on a charge of criminal mischief.

6/21 at 10:49 a.m. Robert Escobedo-Winkle, 22, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of displaying false plates.

6/21 at 11:29 a.m. Martin T. Rioux, 23, of Portland, was issued a summons on Western Avenue by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of violating conditions of release.

6/21 at 11:29 a.m. Sarah C. Day, 27, of Gorham, was issued a summons by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of operating after suspended registration.

6/21 at 11:49 a.m. Laura Berry, 46, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Jeffrey Pooler on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

6/21 at 2:31 p.m. Lester Connor, 71, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Gorham Road by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of displaying false plates.

6/22 at 2:23 a.m. Joe Dony Ininahazwe, 26, of Portland, was issued a summons on Scamman Road by Officer Zachary Quadland on a charge of operating after suspended registration.

6/23 at 8:46 p.m. Josue Samuel Madrid Brenis, 22, of Portland, was issued a summons on Westbrook Road by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on a charge of operating with a suspended license.

6/23 at 9:31 p.m. Christian Reed, 26, no address listed, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Chris Gosling on a charge of criminal mischief.

6/23 at 10:36 p.m. Derek Thompson, 37, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Sawyer Street by Officer Ginger Ryll on a charge of operating with a suspended license.

6/23 at 12:10 p.m. Heather J. Geisinger, 21, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Anthoine Street by Officer Corey Hamilton on charges of keeping a dangerous dog, keeping an unlicensed dog and allowing a dog to be at large.

6/24 2:37 p.m. Stacy Lyn Maxwell, 38, of Quincy, Massachusetts, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Shane Stevenson on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

6/25 at 12:54 a.m. Lia M. Howard, 27, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Cushing Court by Officer Daniel Purinton on a charge of operating with a suspended license.

6/25 at 3:09 p.m. William Schiefer, 70, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of displaying false license plates.

6/26 at 12:32 a.m. David Pheng, 24, of Portland, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on a charge of operating without a license.

Fire calls

6/26 at 6:46 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Sable Oaks Drive.

6/26 at 6:33 p.m. Overheated motor on Clarks Pond Road.

6/27 at 3:33 a.m. Power line down on Bayview Avenue.

6/28 at 7:16 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Sable Oaks Drive.

6/28 at 2:28 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Harding Street.

6/28 at 3:05 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Harding Street.

6/29 at 8:14 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Broadway.

7/1 at 12:35 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm activated on Broadway.

EMS

South Portland police department received 68 calls from June 25 to July 1.

