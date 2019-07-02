Cape Elizabeth
Mon. 7/8 7 p.m. Town Council TH
Scarborough
Tues. 7/9 5:30 p.m. Coastal Waters and Harbor Committee MB
Tues. 7/9 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Conservation Commission MB
Wed. 7/10 7 p.m. Zoning Board MB
South Portland
Mon. 7/8 7 p.m. Board of Education SPHS
Tues. 7/9 6:30 p.m. City Council CH
Wed. 7/10 5:30 p.m. Senior Steering Implementation Committee CH
Wed. 7/10 7 p.m. Planning Board CH
Thur. 7/11 5 p.m. Harbor Commission CH
