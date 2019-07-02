Cape Elizabeth

Mon.  7/8  7 p.m.  Town Council  TH

Scarborough

Tues.  7/9  5:30 p.m.  Coastal Waters and Harbor Committee  MB

Tues.  7/9  6:30 p.m.  Shellfish Conservation Commission  MB

Wed.  7/10  7 p.m.  Zoning Board  MB

South Portland

Mon.  7/8  7 p.m.  Board of Education  SPHS

Tues.  7/9  6:30 p.m.  City Council  CH

Wed.  7/10  5:30 p.m.  Senior Steering Implementation Committee  CH

Wed.  7/10  7 p.m.  Planning Board  CH

Thur.  7/11  5 p.m.  Harbor Commission  CH

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
Forecaster Community
Related Stories
Latest Articles