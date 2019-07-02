Michael Conforto delivers a big hit, J.D. Davis has a home run and double and the Mets open this season's Subway Series with a 4-2 win.

NEW YORK — Michael Conforto busted out of his slump in a big way, hitting a two-run double that snapped an eighth-inning tie and lifted the New York Mets over the Yankees 4-2 Tuesday night in their Subway Series opener at Citi Field. J.D. Davis homered and delivered a tying double to help the Mets rally from behind in the eighth for the second consecutive game. They scored five times in their final turn at bat Sunday night to beat the Atlanta Braves, ending a seven-game losing streak. The Yankees did not hit a home run for the first time in 31 games, ending their record streak. A tough error on Yankees third baseman DJ LeMahieu helped the fourth-place Mets take down another division leader after they were stymied by James Paxton for six innings. NATIONAL LEAGUE PHILLIES 2, BRAVES 0: Aaron Nola pitched eight innings, Jay Bruce hit a two-run double and Philadelphia spoiled Dallas Keuchel’s home debut with Atlanta, beating the Braves 2-0. Nola (7-2) allowed four hits, struck out eight and walked three in his second consecutive scoreless outing. He threw a career-high 117 pitches before Hector Neris finished for his 17th save in 19 chances, striking out the side.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RAYS 6, ORIOLES 3: Charlie Morton struck out six straight batters and a season-high 12 overall, and Tampa Bay beat visiting Baltimore for its fourth straight win.

Morton (9-2) pitched seven innings, giving up four hits and a walk two days after being named to the American League All-Star team. It was the 10th time in 18 starts that Morton has given up one run or fewer.Chris Davis’ sixth home run accounted for the only run off Morton.Brandon Lowe had three hits and drove in two for the Rays before leaving the game in the sixth with a leg contusion.

NOTES

YANKEES: Feeling a little run down, the Yankees’ radio play-by-play announcer John Sterling will finally take a breather this weekend when the Yankees play a four-game series at Tampa Bay beginning Thursday – his 81st birthday. Ryan Ruocco will fill in, giving Sterling an eight-day respite that includes the All-Star break next week.

Sterling just got back from London, where the Yankees swept two games from the rival Boston Red Sox last weekend.

“My ears are clogged up. I can’t talk, which is tough on the air,” Sterling told The Associated Press before broadcasting Tuesday night’s Subway Series opener against the New York Mets at Citi Field.

• First baseman Luke Voit has been put on the injured list after straining his abdomen against Boston in London last weekend.

He is New York’s 21st player to go on the injured list this season, one more than last year. He is the Yankees’ 14th player currently on the list, which includes outfielder Giancarlo Stanton and pitchers Luis Severino and Dellin Betances.

CARDINALS: St. Louis infielder Matt Carpenter has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained lower back.

Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt said Carpenter was extremely ill over the weekend, taking three bags of intravenous fluids Sunday, and tweaked his back while laid up. The IL move is retroactive to June 29.

PADRES: Slugger Manny Machado sat out against San Francisco Tuesday after his one-game suspension for a confrontation with an umpire was upheld.

Machado was suspended for “aggressively arguing and making contact” with plate umpire Bill Welke after being called out on strikes at Colorado on June 15. Machado, who signed a $300 million contract during spring training, appealed the suspension, denying he made contact.

METS: Steven Matz is moving to the bullpen for now as the New York Mets again overhaul a major problem area with a flurry of roster moves.

The team reinstated veteran relievers Jeurys Familia, Justin Wilson and Luis Avilan from the injured list before Tuesday night’s game against the New York Yankees at Citi Field. In addition, reserve infielder Luis Guillorme was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse. In corresponding moves, the Mets optioned four inexperienced relievers to Syracuse: right-handers Brooks Pounders, Chris Flexen, Stephen Nogosek and Chris Mazza.

CUBS: An MRI confirmed that left-hander Cole Hamels suffered a left oblique strain — took himself out of Friday’s game at Cincinnati after throwing a warmup pitch prior to the second inning – but the injury isn’t expected to sideline him for as long as a similar injury to his right side two years ago.

Hamels – 6-3 with a 2.98 ERA in 17 starts – will continue to undergo treatment until after the All-Star break, when the team’s medical staff will outline a rehab program and likely will sidelined through at least July.

