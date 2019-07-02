NEW YORK — Michael Conforto busted out of his slump in a big way, hitting a two-run double that snapped an eighth-inning tie and lifted the New York Mets over the Yankees 4-2 Tuesday night in their Subway Series opener at Citi Field.

J.D. Davis homered and delivered a tying double to help the Mets rally from behind in the eighth for the second consecutive game. They scored five times in their final turn at bat Sunday night to beat the Atlanta Braves, ending a seven-game losing streak.

The Yankees did not hit a home run for the first time in 31 games, ending their record streak.

A tough error on Yankees third baseman DJ LeMahieu helped the fourth-place Mets take down another division leader after they were stymied by James Paxton for six innings.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PHILLIES 2, BRAVES 0: Aaron Nola pitched eight innings, Jay Bruce hit a two-run double and Philadelphia spoiled Dallas Keuchel’s home debut with Atlanta, beating the Braves 2-0.

Nola (7-2) allowed four hits, struck out eight and walked three in his second consecutive scoreless outing. He threw a career-high 117 pitches before Hector Neris finished for his 17th save in 19 chances, striking out the side.