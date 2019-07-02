COLLEGES

UConn’s men’s basketball program has been placed on probation for two years and former coach Kevin Ollie has been sanctioned individually for violations of NCAA rules during his tenure.

The NCAA Committee on Infractions on Tuesday outlined numerous violations, most occurring between 2013 and 2018, and cited Ollie for failing to promote an atmosphere of compliance.

The NCAA agreed with penalties UConn self-imposed in January, including the loss of one scholarship for the 2019-20 season, and did not impose any postseason ban.

UConn fired Ollie in March 2018. The school and Ollie are in arbitration regarding more than $10 million, which the coach says he is owed but the school says he is not entitled to because the violations occurred under his watch.

In addition to probation, the NCAA issued a three-year show-cause order for the former head coach. That means that any NCAA member school that might hire him must restrict him from any athletically related duties unless it shows why those restrictions should not apply.

Ollie’s attorney, Jacques Parenteau said the investigators unfairly sided with the university’s version of events over Ollie’s and that he would appeal the sanctions.

SOCCER

SWITZERLAND: The body of Switzerland national team player Florijana Ismaili was recovered three days after a swimming accident in Italy, the Swiss soccer federation said. She was 24.

Ismaili went missing Saturday at Lake Como in northern Italy. She did not surface after jumping into the water from a boat she rented with a friend.

The captain of the Young Boys club in Bern played 33 times for Switzerland.

ROAD RUNNING

LOS ANGELES MARATHON: The Los Angeles Marathon disqualified 70-year-old runner Frank Meza, saying that video cameras show he left the course for a portion of his record-setting performance in March and that his time during one stretch was so fast as to be “impossible.”

Though Meza has repeatedly denied cheating, he has come under scrutiny with the long-distance community questioning his finish in 2 hours 53 minutes 10 seconds — the fastest ever for a man his age.

Amid the accusations, officials with Conqur Endurance Group, which operates the marathon, began reviewing video from race cameras and security cameras at retail stores along the 26.2 miles from Dodger Stadium to Santa Monica.

The footage showed Meza, a retired physician, stepped off the course and re-entered at another point, officials said.

Meza reiterated his previous assertion that, during last spring’s race, he left the course in search of a restroom and continued along the sidewalk for some distance before finding one.

“I didn’t cut the course,” he said.

Officials also cited him for wearing his numbered bib on his hip instead of pinning it to his shirt, which has raised concerns that he passed the bib to another runner for a portion of the marathon.

FOOTBALL

NFL: The NFL has yet to render a final decision on Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott for his incident in Las Vegas.

But the two-time rushing champion concluded a meeting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to discuss the incident at a music festival in May with a sincere statement of contrition.

Elliott was handcuffed and briefly detained after allegedly pushing down security guard Kyle Johnson. But he was not arrested. No charges were filed and none are expected to be.

Share

« Previous

Next »