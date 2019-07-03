In all the years since Teddy Roosevelt became the first White House resident to travel overseas while in office, presidents have represented the nation in foreign lands with dignity and above the partisan fray. And then there’s Donald Trump.

In Japan for an international summit, he palled around with Russia’s president for life Vladimir Putin before the cameras: “ ‘Fake news’ is a great term, isn’t it? You don’t have this problem in Russia, but we do.” His Russian counterpart answered in English: “We also have. It’s the same.” (Putin has journalists and other critics killed.)

Then, one of those enemies of the people asked a critical question: whether he would tell Russia not to meddle in American elections.

“Yes, of course I will,” said the successor to Lincoln and FDR, goofily grinning with a fake serious voice toward Putin: “Don’t meddle in the election, president.”

May God please help one of these Democrats end this next November.

Share

« Previous

filed under: