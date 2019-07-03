CAPE ELIZABETH — Town councilors on July 8 will discuss how the town can contribute to the regional efforts to house families seeking asylum in Portland.

The council will also conduct a public hearing and vote on the 2019 Comprehensive Plan, the 10-year plan that determines land use management and policies for the town.

Town Manager Matt Sturgis and Councilor Jeremy Gabrielson represent the town in a metro-regional coalition to assist asylum-seekers, which also includes officials from Scarborough, South Portland, and Portland, among other towns.

Nearly 300 asylum-seekers from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Angola have been housed temporarily at the Portland Expo sports arena over the last few weeks. Coalition members have said they want to focus on long-term housing solutions.

“As needs are identified by the city, we’re trying to find ways to provide assistance,” Sturgis said Tuesday.

However, the town doesn’t have many housing options.

“There are a couple openings,” Sturgis said, “but otherwise we don’t have a lot of rental units, period.”

Comp Plan

The public hearing the Comprehensive Plan will be the second and final chance for residents to comment before councilors vote on implementation.

The council held the first public hearing June 10; no residents spoke during the hearing.

The current Comprehensive Plan went into effect in 2007 and was intended to guide the development and growth of the town through 2020. The new draft plan incorporates the town’s vision for the next 10 years and includes 89 recommendations in areas including the economy, infrastructure, land use planning and natural resources.

The Ralph T. Gould Citizenship Award, presented to a resident who has shown dedication and done noticeable work in the community, will also be announced during Monday’s meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.

