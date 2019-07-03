AUGUSTA — Sports fans who were hoping to legally bet on the outcome of the World Series this fall or the Super Bowl next winter won’t be able to do that, at least not in Maine.

A bill to legalize sports betting and split the profits among the state’s casinos, online gambling operators and others, was held by Gov. Janet Mills on Wednesday as she wrapped up her work on more than 700 bills that reached her desk in 2019.

The sports betting bill was among 39 that Mills held, which means the measures land in a legislative purgatory, and will be resurrected again once the Legislature returns for at least three consecutive days. That won’t likely be until January of 2020.

Also left waiting for additional work or deeper negotiations are bills that would set a licensing fee for opioid manufacturers; and expand the prohibitions on donations from lobbyists to lawmakers and broaden eligibility for dental care for thousands of Medicaid patients in the state’s MaineCare program. Mills said she held the bills because of technical problems, conflicts with other existing laws or because she was concerned over the costs of the measure to state government.

“I was vetting them for a number of reasons,” Mills said. “I’m happy to work with the sponsors and supporters of those bills between now and January to fix what can be fixed.”

Mills did sign into law more than 600 bills, including one in the last batch announced Wednesday that expands the state tax on tobacco products to vaping devices, including e-cigarettes.

This story will be updated.

