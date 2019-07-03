BANGOR — Officials say high winds pushed a motorcyclist off a Maine highway, killing him.

The Bangor Daily News reported that Harry Moore’s motorcycle left the road, hit a ditch and went airborne on Toddy Point Road in Bangor on June 23.

Maine State Police Trooper Dana Austin said Moore, 47, was conscious when authorities arrived. The Ellsworth resident was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center for treatment but was later pronounced dead.

A spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, Stephen McCausland, says it was Maine’s 11th fatal motorcycle crash this year.

The state had 22 motorcycle deaths in 2018.

Share

« Previous

Next »