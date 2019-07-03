Arrests

6/24 at 9:03 a.m. Joseph W. Vandam, 61, of Bangor, was arrested by Officer Nevin Rand on a charge of criminal trespass on Oxford Street.

6/24 at 1:34 a.m. Nicholas J. Pottle, 32, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Zachary Theriault on a charge of disorderly conduct on Congress Street.

6/24 at 8:38 a.m. Dane Campbell, 31, of Bangor, was arrested by Officer Adam Pelletier on an outstanding warrant on Oxford Street.

6/24 at 10:02 a.m. Douglas A. Dewalt, 51, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Brian Rollins on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violation of conditional release on Brown Street.

6/24 at 6:50 p.m. Alex B. Moutsrouphis, 29, of Westbrook, was arrested by Officer Benjamin Savage on charges of aggravated furnishing or trafficking of scheduled drugs and unlawful trafficking in drugs on Portland Street.

6/24 at 7:42 p.m. Stephen Zabrecki, 59, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Jacob Gibbs on charges of assault and criminal threatening on Cumberland Avenue.

6/25 at 9:05 a.m. Catalina Di Mare, 21, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Anthony Stewart on a charge of assault on Arbor Street.

6/25 at 3:04 p.m. Brandon Michael Gross, 28, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Christopher Coyne on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, operating without a license and violation of conditional release on West Street.

6/24 at 3:39 p.m. Haley Annette Langway, 26, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Adam Pelletier on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs on Alder Street.

6/25 at 5:37 p.m. Kathleen Mary Simpson, 53, of Durham, was arrested by Officer David Lemieux on charges of operating after suspension and violation of conditional release on Warren Avenue.

6/25 at 6:22 p.m. Edward Allen Stewart, 29, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Brent Ross on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violation of conditional release.

6/25 at 9:21 p.m. Michael Thomas Call, 29, of Portland, was arrested by Officer David Lemieux on two outstanding warrants on Washington Avenue.

6/25 at 9:54 p.m. Joseph L. Blais, 55, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Erik Richard on charges of public drinking and two counts of violation of conditional release on Oxford Street.

6/26 at 12:06 a.m. Patricia Cassidy, 61, of Topsham, was arrested by Officer Patrick Landrigan on an outstanding warrant on Pine Street.

6/26 at 12:50 a.m. Steven Paul Konyaki, 38, was arrested by Officer Jesse Dana on a charge of violation of conditional release

6/26 at 9:18 a.m. Rodney Dixon, 50, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Daniel Knight on a charge of public drinking on Portland Street.

6/26 at 11:32 a.m. Mohamed Ashkir, 32, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Christopher Coyne on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs on St. John Street.

6/26 at 2:05 p.m. Ethan Cannif, 23, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Mark Keller on a charge of assault on St. James Street.

6/26 at 4:55 p.m. Christopher Godin, 54, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Henry Johnson on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Congress Street.

6/26 at 10:28 p.m. Anna Marie Stuart, 38, of Biddeford, was arrested by Officer Matthew Payoczkowski on a charge of operating after suspension.

6/26 at 10:44 p.m. Sophoeun T. Im, 24, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Morgan Maclean on a charge of operating while under the influence on Beacon Street.

6/27 at 4:55 a.m. Adam J. Dupuis, 25, of Limington, was arrested by Officer Jonathan Lackee on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs on Preble Street.

6/27 at 4:55 a.m. William Thomas, 53, of Boston, Massachusetts, was arrested by Officer Jonathan Lackee on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs on Preble Street.

6/27 at 11:03 a.m. Ahmed Nur Osmen, 37, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Daniel Knight on a charge of public drinking on Alder Street.

6/27 at 6:42 p.m. Gavin Michael Flagg, 23, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Benjamin Savage on charges of two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs on Oxford Street.

6/27 at 8:14 p.m. Desire Simon Ndizeye, 33, of Portland, was arrested by Officer William Buckley on charges of assault and two counts of violation of conditional release.

6/27 at 11:44 p.m. Christopher S. Hines, 40, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Andrew Castonguay on a charge of operating while under the influence on Danforth Street.

6/27 at 11:57 p.m. Shawn R. Archibald, 30, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Curran Huff on a charge of criminal trespass on Oxford Street.

6/28 at 12:27 a.m. Ross Alexander Rainey, 27, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Patrick Landrigan on an outstanding warrant on Congress Street.

6/28 at 1:33 a.m. Zouhair A. Bouzrara, 57, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Kevin Nielsen on three counts of violation of unconditional release on Riverside Street.

6/28 at 2:24 a.m. James Stewart, 35, of Richmond, Virginia, was arrested by Officer Curran Huff on a charge of assault on State Street.

6/28 at 2:33 a.m. Michael P. Ramos, 30, of Portland, was arrested by Officer John Nelson on an outstanding warrant on Granite Street.

6/28 at 8:24 a.m. Corey L. Theriault, 33, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Lydia Ruetty on a charge of obstructing public ways on Western Promenade.

6/28 at 6 p.m. Janis Caruso, 51, of Biddeford, was arrested by Officer Jacob Gibbs on a charge of public drinking on Forest Avenue.

6/29 at 10:17 a.m. Dominic M. Cardillo, 59, of Biddeford, was arrested by Officer Adam Pelletier on an outstanding warrant on Portland Street.

6/29 at 10:55 a.m. Nestor Nshimiyimana, 32, of Lewiston, was arrested by Officer Nevin Rand on an outstanding warrant on Alder Street.

6/29 at 2:01 p.m. Anthony Labbe, 29, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Lydia Ruetty on a charge of unlawful sexual contact on Park Street.

6/29 at 3:09 p.m. Anthony Labbe, 29, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Christopher Gervais on charges of assault on a police officer and violation of conditional release on Preble Street.

6/29 at 3:16 p.m. Christopher Presby, 32, of Windham, was arrested by Officer Lydia Ruetty on a charge of criminal trespass on St. John Street.

6/29 at 3:16 p.m. Roy Presby, 54, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Lydia Ruetty on a charge of criminal trespass on St. John Street.

6/29 at 4:21 p.m. Lonnie M. Harrison, 38, of Brunswick, was arrested by Officer James Oliver on a charge of disorderly conduct on Moulton Street.

6/29 at 6:21 p.m. Vanessa Fay Carini, 29, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Cody Forbes on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and five outstanding warrants on Oxford Street.

6/29 at 8:51 p.m. Amanda Jo Martin, 35, of Portland, was arrested by Officer David Lemieux on a charge of violation of conditional release on Ocean Avenue.

6/29 at 10:54 p.m. Irin Atim, 28, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Blake Cunningham on a charge of assault on Congress Street.

6/29 at 11:54 p.m. Pasqule Onen, 24, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Blake Cunningham on a charge of disorderly conduct on Congress Street.

6/30 at 12:06 a.m. Jefersson Steven Ruiz Gonzalez, 24, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Frank Pellerin on a charge of obstructing a public way on Fore Street.

6/30 at 10:34 a.m. Ronald E. Williams, 47, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Brian Rollins on a charge of violation of conditional release on Thames Street.

Share

filed under: