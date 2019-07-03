July 6

Wine tasting featuring Hart & Harp Wine Co., 3:30-6 p.m., Bow Street Market, 79 Bow St., Freeport, 865-6631, free.

Beers in the Barn, Wolfe’s Neck Center Mallet Barn, 625 Wolfe’s Neck Road, 3-6 p.m., $40 includes tasting glass and unlimited pours. Tickets at https://www.wolfesneck.org/beers-in-the-barn/.

July 13

Harraseeket Wine Dinner celebrating wines from California and Oregon, 6 p.m., five-course dinner including Peach Burrata, Prosciutto Salad, Ravioli with Smoked Chicken, Lobster Grilled Cheese, New York Strip Steak, and Chocolate Torte; 162 Main St., Freeport, 865-9377, $75 per person plus tax and gratuity.

Moderation Brewing hosts De ‘Nada Empanadas in the patio, noon. Empanadas and alfajores will be for sale along with Moderation’s brews; 103 Maine St., Brunswick, 406-2112.

July 16

Now You’re Cooking Polish Cooking Class, 6-8 p.m., 49 Front St., Bath, 443-1402, $50 per person, reservations required.

July 18

Now You’re Cooking Pesto Cooking Class, 6-8 p.m., 49 Front St., Bath, 443-1402, $50 per person, reservations required.

July 19-21

Yarmouth Clam Festival. Free festival admission, food, music, carnival rides, crafts, kids events. Free parking courtesy of Delorme Map Co. on Route 1 and frequent free shuttle service to the festival in downtown.

July 24

Graze at Pineland Farms with Lone Pine Brewing and Root Wild Kombucha, 6 p.m. Cocktail hour and hors d’oeuvres followed by a five-course family-style dinner. Tickets $75 per person plus tax and event fee at Eventbrite; Groups of six or more, $60 per person.

Aug. 13

Live Well Farm Dinner celebrating American wines and cuisine, 6:30 p.m., 1583 Harpswell Neck Road, Harpswell, 833-2331. Dinner speaker is Nate Wildes, founder of Flight Deck Brewing at Brunswick Landing, and his topic is “What makes Maine’s next-gen entrepreneur tick?” Live Well Farm wine dinners include five courses and five wines and are served in the farm’s beautiful barn. Tickets are $85 per person including tax and gratuity and are available online at Eventbrite 30 days in advance.

Aug. 14

Graze at Pineland Farms with Nonesuch River Brewing and Cold River Vodka and Gin, 6 p.m. Cocktail hour and hors d’oeuvres followed by a five-course family-style dinner. Tickets $75 per person plus tax and event fee at Eventbrite; groups of six or more, $60 per person.

Food Features

Frontier Café food and beverage specialties include Cobb Salad, Scallop Small Plate, and Local Mussels, “Smash” blueberry cocktail, and Pierre Angulaire Bordeaux Blanc 2017; Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-5222.

Bessie’s Farm Goods will be closed through July 8 for a family celebration, 33 Litchfield Road, Freeport, 865-9840.

