Arrests

6/24 at 5:50 p.m. Ryan M. Spaulding, 30, of Gorham Road, was arrested on Gorham Road by Sgt. Scott Vaughan on a charge of domestic violence assault.

6/26 at 1:56 a.m. Meghana E. Dickinson, 33, of Clark Road, Kenduskeag, was arrested on Pine Point Road by officer Ian T. Theriault on a charge of domestic violence assault.

6/27 at 2:47 p.m. Nicholas M. Merriman, 33, of McLellan Road, Gorham, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Breagh Macaulay on charges of operating with a suspended license and violating conditions of release.

6/28 at 1:47 a.m. Thordis Arnadottir, 51, of Pine Street, Portland, was arrested on Payne Road and Ginn Road by Officer Daniel T. Donovan on a charge of operating under the influence.

6/28 at 7:45 p.m. Charles Ciaffone, 75, of Durham, North Carolina, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of domestic violence assault.

6/29 at 5:11 p.m. William John Kirk III, 21, of Stafford Street, South Portland, was arrested on Holmes Road by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of violating conditions of release.

6/30 at 7:35 a.m. Krystle M. Eisenbach, 29, of Broadturn Road, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 and Southgate Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on outstanding warrants from other agencies.

Summonses

6/24 at 1:11 p.m. Daniel R. Chesley, 30, of Paris Hill Road, South Paris, was issued a summons on Ashley Drive by Detective Garrett Strout on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/27 at 7:09 p.m. Susan L. Bermeo, 49, of Mountain Road, Biddeford, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of criminal speeding.

6/27 at 7:50 p.m. Nicholas J. Conley, 19, of Massachusetts Avenue, Portland, was issued a summons on Beech Ridge Road and Dresser Road on a charge of criminal speeding.

6/28 at 5:49 p.m. Joseph R. Bowser, 58, of Burnham Road, was issued a summons on Beech Ridge Road by Officer Scott Vaughan on a charge of criminal speeding.

6/28 at 5:58 p.m. Sarah B. Hills, 31, of White Birch Lane, Gorham, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

6/29 at 12:52 a.m. Kelvin T. Pham, 54, of Bouchard Drive, Gorham, was issued a summons on Gorham Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating under the influence.

Fire calls

6/24 at 11:06 a.m. Vehicle fire on U.S. Route 1 and Pleasant Hill Road.

6/24 at 11:20 a.m. Alarm call on North Street.

6/24 at 1:21 p.m. Alarm call on Spring Street.

6/24 at 2:30 p.m. Mulch fire on Payne Road and Cummings Road.

6/25 at 6:54 p.m. Structure fire on Southborough Drive.

6/25 at 6:54 p.m. Alarm call on Winnocks Neck Road.

6/26 at 5:16 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Two Rod Road.

6/26 at 5:24 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Holmes Road.

6/28 at 1:39 p.m. Alarm call on Spring Street.

6/28 at 9:11 p.m. Unpermitted burn on Track View Terrace.

6/29 at 3:56 p.m. Unpermitted burn on Asselyn Drive.

6/29 at 8:59 p.m. Structure fire on Saco Avenue.

6/30 at 4:16 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

6/30 at 6:11 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Tide Mill Lane.

EMS

Scarborough Police Department received 17 calls from June 24-30

