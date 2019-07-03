A 13-year-old Skowhegan Area Middle School student died Monday night after crashing the dirt bike he had purchased just a day before, according to his father.

John Hovey IV sustained fatal injuries after his 2001 Suzuki went off the side of Eggemoggin Road on Little Deer Isle, an island in Penobscot Bay beside Deer Isle. The teen struck a utility pole around 7:41 p.m. Monday, Deputy Jeff McFarland of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office told the Ellsworth American. Hovey, who was wearing a helmet, chest protector and racing boots at the time, was ejected from the bike and died at the scene.

The teen’s father, John Hovey III, was in his home roughly 100 yards away when the crash happened. The pole John Hovey IV struck was at the entrance of a dirt pit that he had been riding around in with his father’s permission. Typically, the older Hovey can hear the sound of engines running at the pit from his residence.

“I was washing my hands, and when I came out of the bathroom, I didn’t hear the bike running, so I went out on the porch (and a friend of mine) ran down the road to see if he had stalled or something,” John Hovey III said in an interview Wednesday. “He came back screaming up to my house to get help, and I immediately went down and called 911.”

McFarland is investigating the crash. Deer Isle Fire Department and Memorial Ambulance and other members of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

John Hovey III said that what he experienced Monday night is something he “wouldn’t wish upon anybody.”

“We did CPR, and an EMT lives across from my house and came immediately,” John Hovey III explained. “Everybody did everything they could do. There was just nothing we could do. He hit his head on the pole and the helmet shattered.”

John Hovey IV, who lived in Skowhegan with his mother on weekdays during the year, had been spending the summer working at his dad’s construction company, John Hovey & Sons. He was a member of Skowhegan Area Middle School’s wrestling team and competed in the 137-pound weight class.

“He could do anything,” said John Hovey III. “He was smart — he was great at anything he did. You could teach him something once and he would learn and never ask about it again. He was a phenomenal kid.”

John Hovey III said his son loved hunting and fishing and had bought the 2001 Suzuki with the money he had earned working for his dad during the summers.

“He was so proud of that dirt bike,” John Hovey III said. “He got that dirt bike Sunday and died on it Monday night. Sunday night he was sitting out in my barn revving it up and sending his friends recordings of the noise.”

John Hovey IV was a half-brother to 5-year-old Jacob Hovey, who also lives in Skowhegan most of the year and spends weekends with John Hovey III.

“I don’t know if I will ever heal from this,” John Hovey III said.

