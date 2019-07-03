FOOTBALL

Ezekiel Elliott won’t be suspended over an incident in Las Vegas that police said involved an altercation between the star running back of the Dallas Cowboys and a security guard.

The NFL said Wednesday that Commissioner Roger Goodell determined Elliott didn’t violate the league’s personal conduct policy. The two-time rushing champion was suspended for six games in 2017 over domestic violence allegations.

Goodell met with Elliott on Tuesday “to reinforce the standards of conduct expected of him and the consequences for failing to meet those standards,” the league said. Elliott tweeted a statement after the meeting acknowledging a “poor decision” in Las Vegas and vowing to avoid “compromised situations” in the future.

Elliott was handcuffed but not arrested in an early morning incident at a music festival in May at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Police said Elliott pushed a security guard to the ground. Cellphone video obtained by the celebrity website TMZ showed a member of the event staff stumbling over a parking barrier as Elliott ran into him.

OBITUARY: Jared Lorenzen, a husky left-handed quarterback who set multiple University of Kentucky passing and offensive records before backing up Eli Manning on the New York Giants’ Super Bowl-winning 2007 team, has died at age 38.

A release from the university said Lorenzen’s family announced his death on Wednesday, but did not specify a cause or where he died.

BASEBALL

NECBL: Robert Armitage tripled and scored on Shane Marshall’s seventh-inning, go-ahead sacrifice fly, Nick Howie added an RBI single and the Sanford Mainers (8-13) held on for a 7-6 victory over the Upper Valley Night Hawks (12-9) to salvage a split of a doubleheader in Hartford, Vermont.

Upper Valley won the opener 4-3 in eight innings despite six innings of shutout ball from Sanford starter Matt Rudis, who allowed one hit and struck out six.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Tina Charles had 26 points, five rebounds and four assists, Kia Nurse added 24 points and the visiting New York Liberty beat the Seattle Storm 84-83.

Charles scored 11 straight New York points in the fourth quarter for an 84-83 lead with 57.3 seconds left. After a timeout at 25.7, Seattle passed it around the arc and Jordin Canada missed an open 3-pointer from the top of the key. Alysha Clark grabbed an offensive rebound but her putback attempt rolled off at the buzzer.

OLYMPICS

U.S. OLYMPIC COMMITTEE: The committee’s administrative costs more than doubled in 2018 over the previous year as it dealt with a $5.2 million investigation into its handling of the Larry Nassar sex-abuse cases and paid a $2.4 million severance to its former CEO.

Payments to the Ropes & Gray law firm, former CEO Scott Blackmun and the Covington & Burling law firm helped raise the USOC’s administrative and general costs to $31.2 million in 2018, compared to $14.9 million in 2017 and $15.1 million in 2016.

SOCCER

FIFA: The coach of Afghanistan’s women’s team is “disgusted” with Gianni Infantino over the handling of sexual abuse cases and calling on the FIFA president to resign.

FIFA banned Keramuudin Karim for life from soccer last month for repeated sexual abuse of female players while president of the Afghanistan Football Federation.

But Afghanistan Coach Kelly Lindsey is angry that only Karim has been punished.

“They didn’t investigate anyone but the president,” Lindsey said. “They didn’t go any deeper than the top layer.”

