I would like to know what Sen. Susan Collins, Sen. Angus King and Rep. Chellie Pingree are doing today to close the migrant detention camps along the border.

These camps are a human rights violation and a violation of who we are as people. I will not stand for my government treating fellow humans like this.

Seeking asylum is not a crime, and crossing the border without a visa is a misdemeanor. People are trying to come to this country for a better life, and to treat them like this is shameful. I urge my elected officials to do something. I urge them to be a person who cares.

Heidi Seely

Scarborough

