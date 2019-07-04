A local couple were killed when their car collided with a dump truck Thursday morning in Madison, according to the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident occurred about 9 a.m. at the intersection of Preble Avenue and the Ward Hill Road.

Joyce Gipson, 85, of Madison was making a left turn in her 2009 Pontiac Torrent onto the Ward Hill Road when she crashed into a dump truck operated by David Obert, 50, of Norridgewock, who was driving south down the Ward Hill Road.

In the passenger seat of Gipson’s Pontiac was her husband, Keith Blackwell, 80. Both Gipson and Blackwell died in the collision.

Obert was taken to Redington Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan, where he was being treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

None of those involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt, authorities said.

Inattention by Gipson may have caused the collision, but that theory is still under investigation, according to police. Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor.

Maine State Police are working to reconstruct and forensically map the crash.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Madison and Norridgewock Fire Departments, A&M Ambulance and Redington Fairview EMS.

