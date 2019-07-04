Chowder luncheon – Friday, July 5, and every Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. Bowl of haddock chowder with crackers, $9; or lobster roll lunch with chips, $10; cup of chowder, $6; combination lobster roll with cup of chowder, $13. All lunches include fresh baked bread, pickle, cookie and beverage. Takeouts available.

Public supper – Saturday, July 6, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Auxiliary Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. Beans, casseroles and pies. $8, $4.

Free community meal – Wednesday, July 10, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. A hot meal and fellowship sponsored by Wayside Food Services and Trinity Lutheran Church of Westbrook.

Nonprofit organizations who want to list public meals should email information 10 days in advance to [email protected],

Share

« Previous

Next »

filed under: