Cheryl Gilson, 31, of Windham was arrested June 25 on charges of violating condition of release and operating while license suspended or revoked.

Jeffrey Leary, 41, of Naples was summonsed June 25 on a charge of attaching false plates.

Colby Duncanson, 20, of Raymond was summonsed June 25 on a charge of speeding.

Brian McDougall, 35, of Windham was summonsed June 26 on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

Joshua Avery, 41, of Casco was summonsed June 27 on a charge of operating under the influence.

Noah Lapuma, 20, of Berlin, New Hampshire, was summonsed June 29 on a charge of attaching false plates.

Share

« Previous

Next »

filed under: