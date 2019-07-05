BATH — The City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to put the vacant lot that used to be home to the YMCA up for sale.

City Manager Peter Owen said the sale would be done through sealed bid and that anyone interested in buying the property will need to submit an offer to the city by Aug. 23. Councilors will review the offers in September.

Bidders won’t need to outline their plan for the property.

“We’re not asking for a concept,” Owen said. “We’re asking for a price.”

The land was assessed at $220,000 in 2016, according to municipal records.

“We are not putting conditions or restrictions on the property,” Owen said. “The last time we put restrictions on it, it didn’t sell.”

According to Assistant City Manager Marc Meyers, one developer made plans for the lot when the city attempted to sell the lot in 2017. That included a request for development plans for the site. One developer interested in purchasing the lot wanted to build apartments, but quickly realized there would not be enough parking for all the units and the sale fell through.

The 0.6-acre lot has been empty since 2012 when the old Bath YMCA was demolished after structural problems were discovered. The Bath YMCA relocated to its current home at 303 Centre St. and the empty lot was given to the city.

“A lot of people ask me if we can at least use the lot for parking,” Bath City Councilor Mari Eosco said. “But we have an ordinance that clearly states you cannot tear down a building and use it for parking.”

When asked what they’d like to see happen to the space, Eosco said, “I think we need housing in the downtown, but I’m open to what ideas a developer would have.”

“There certainly is a need for housing in Bath,” Meyers said. “All different kinds of housing.”

When city councilors review the bids, they’ll have the option to accept an offer, negotiate with bidders or reject any and all bids.

