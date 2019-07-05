NEW YORK — Jay Bruce hit a go-ahead single in the ninth inning off closer Edwin Díaz, Mets Manager Mickey Callaway lost an early replay challenge that might have cost him late and the Philadelphia Phillies beat New York 7-2 Friday night.

Nine days after blowing a save in Philadelphia, Díaz (1-6) allowed J.T. Realmuto’s double and Bruce’s RBI single to start the ninth, which snapped a 2-all tie. The Phillies poured it on after that, batting around and scoring five runs against Díaz, Jeurys Familia and Luis Avilán. Jean Segura drove in two with a double, and Bryce Harper scored him with a double to cap a rocky day that started with three strikeouts against Mets ace Jacob deGrom.

Philadelphia tied it in the seventh on a close play that Callaway couldn’t challenge. Rhys Hoskins scored on César Hernández’s slow roller toward third, but replays showed catcher Wilson Ramos appeared to tag Hoskins before he touched the plate. The Mets couldn’t ask for a review, however, because Callaway had unsuccessfully used the club’s challenge in the second inning on Todd Frazier’s stolen-base attempt. Umpires can’t initiate a crew chief review until the eighth inning.

The Phillies have won six straight over the Mets for the first time since a nine-game streak spanning 2007 and ’08. New York has won the season series the past seven years, but Philadelphia is 8-3 in the rivalry this season and needs two more wins to end that skid.

New York traded away Bruce in a seven-player deal that brought back Díaz from Seattle in the offseason. Bruce also beat the Mets with a game-ending double during Philadelphia’s four-game sweep at home last week.

DeGrom allowed two runs and three hits over seven innings, striking out 10 after allowing a homer to Scott Kingery on the first pitch of the game.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ORIOLES 4, BLUE JAYS 1: Chris Davis homered and had three RBI, Dylan Bundy pitched 6 2/3 innings of one-run ball to snap a four-start losing streak and Baltimore won at Toronto.

Bundy (4-10) delivered a strong performance, allowing three hits and one run with six strikeout and two walks.

Richard Bleier retired three of the four batters he faced and Miguel Castro got Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to fly out with a man at first and two outs in the eighth. Paul Fry finished in the ninth for his second save in three opportunities.

Davis opened the scoring with a two-out drive in the second, his seventh. Davis has 40 career home runs against Toronto, more than any other opponent. He’s gone deep 20 times at Rogers Centre, his highest total at any road ballpark.

NOTES

PHILLIES: Outfielder Odubel Herrera accepted a suspension for the rest of the season under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.

The commissioner’s office announced the decision Friday, two days after domestic assault charges against Herrera in Atlantic City, New Jersey, were dismissed. He had been charged with simple assault and knowingly causing bodily injury stemming from an incident on May 27 at the Golden Nugget Casino. The woman, his girlfriend, declined to press charges.

“I acted in an unacceptable manner and am terribly disappointed in myself. I alone am to blame for my actions,” Herrera said in a statement issued through the players’ association.

“I’ve taken meaningful steps to assure that nothing like this will ever happen again. I have learned from this experience, and I have grown as a person. I apologize to the Phillies’ organization, my teammates, and all my fans.”

Herrera said he intends to “work on being a better partner, teammate, and person.”

Herrera’s suspension would include any postseason games. The unpaid suspension is retroactive to June 24 and covers 85 games. He will lose $2,634,409 of his $5 million salary, the amount due over the final 98 days of the 186-day regular season.

He is in the third year of a $30.5 million, five-year contract and is due to make $7 million next season and $10 million in 2021. The Phillies have club options for 2022 and ’23.

“We are encouraged by Odubel’s acceptance of his discipline as an indication of his willingness to learn from this and change his behavior appropriately,” the team said in a statement.

An All-Star center fielder in 2016, Herrera hit .222 with one home run and 16 RBI in 39 games this season. He missed time in April with a hamstring injury.

ALL-STAR GAME: Shane Bieber, Liam Hendriks and Max Muncy have been added to rosters for Tuesday’s All-Star Game.

Bieber and Hendriks will replace injured Rays right-hander Charlie Morton and Rangers left-hander Mike Minor on the AL roster.

Bieber, a right-hander with the Indians, is 7-3 with a 3.54 ERA. He’ll join Cleveland teammates Carlos Santana, Francisco Lindor and Brad Hand as hometown representatives for the game at Progressive Field.

The Athletics’ Hendriks has a 1.29 ERA over 48 2/3 innings. The Australian righty’s first All-Star appearance will come just over a year after Oakland designated him for assignment and sent him to Triple-A after he cleared waivers.

Muncy, an infielder with the Dodgers, will replace Washington’s Anthony Rendon, who chose to skip the game to rest nagging injuries. It’s Muncy’s first All-Star nod, although he competed in last year’s Home Run Derby.

• New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia will be honored by Major League Baseball at the All-Star Game.

Sabathia is in the final season of his 19-year career. He’ll be recognized for his contributions to the game and his longtime service to the community.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says he’s glad Sabathia and his family will join the festivities in Cleveland, where he began his pro career.

Sabathia was taken 20th overall by Cleveland in the 1998 draft. He pitched for the Indians from 2001 until he was traded to Milwaukee in 2008.

Sabathia helped the Yankees capture the 2009 World Series title. He has 251 career wins and is scheduled to start Saturday’s game at Tampa Bay.

TIGERS: The Detroit Tigers signed GM Al Avila to a multiyear contract extension.

Avila, who has held the job since Aug. 4, 2015, was under contract until the end of the 2020 season. The length of the extension was not announced Friday.

DIAMONDBACKS: The Arizona Diamondbacks placed outfielder David Peralta on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

Peralta left Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning and was replaced by Tim Locastro in left field.

