What is going on?
I just opened my newest bill from Spectrum/Time Warner to see an increase of $8.08. The explanation for this is a list of four new fees added to the original list of seven.
The new fees: the cable FCC fee; the regulatory recovery fee – federal; the franchise fee ($7.59!), and the PEG fee.
There are now 11 fees, totaling $19.71. Last month, the fees totaled $11.63.
I am sick of it! There is no explanation or opportunity to opt out.
I am ready to cut the cable. What about you?
Ann Patch
Cape Elizabeth
