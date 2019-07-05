What is going on?

I just opened my newest bill from Spectrum/Time Warner to see an increase of $8.08. The explanation for this is a list of four new fees added to the original list of seven.

The new fees: the cable FCC fee; the regulatory recovery fee – federal; the franchise fee ($7.59!), and the PEG fee.

There are now 11 fees, totaling $19.71. Last month, the fees totaled $11.63.

I am sick of it! There is no explanation or opportunity to opt out.

I am ready to cut the cable. What about you?

Ann Patch

Cape Elizabeth

