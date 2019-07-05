I have been parking at Fisherman’s Wharf for years. This has always been a manned parking lot: You receive an entry ticket and pay as you leave. Now it is unmanned and you pay a machine – you have to guess how long you are going to park for.

Obviously there is still someone walking around passing out parking tickets, because I was 20 minutes past my expired time and there was a ticket on my windshield. So nobody is saving any money in manpower with this new system, and people are being ripped off with an unfair system. Why not get a ticket when driving in and pay with a credit card on your way out for the time you’re there, like most parking systems?

This is going to leave a bad feeling with people visiting Portland, a city that relies heavily on tourist money.

Douglas Carter

Gorham

Share

filed under: