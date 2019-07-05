LAS VEGAS — Nick Mayo, a former Messalonskee High standout, scored 20 points Friday as the Miami Heat beat the Chinese national team 103-62 in an NBA Summer League game.
Mayo, who was 10th in the nation in scoring last season at Eastern Kentucky, accepted an invitation from the Heat to attend the summer league last month.
The Miami Heat jumped to a 34-point halftime lead and cruised to the win.
Tyler Herro had 23 points for Miami, which held China to 26.7 percent shooting in the first half.
Kendrick Nunn added 15 points and Duncan Robinson 14 for Miami (1-0).
Zhelin Wang had 12 points and 14 rebounds for China (0-1), which shot just 23 percent from 3-point range.
