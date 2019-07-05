The Portland Jetport is scheduled to add four daily round trips to Boston, starting in September.

Cape Air, a regional carrier from Barnstable, Massachusetts, will begin flying out of the Jetport Sept. 18.

Travelers will fly on a Cessna 402 propeller airplane with space for nine passengers, said Zachary Sundquist, assistant airport director at the Jetport.

It takes about 45 minutes to fly between the two cities and a round-trip ticket in mid-October cost $195, according to a online search on Friday. A Cape Air spokeswoman did not respond to an interview request.

Jetport officials hope the new service will open the door for new connections with Cape Air. The company flies to Augusta, Rockland and Bar Harbor and serves parts of Cape Cod, Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard.

“We are hopeful it is successful so that we can build that relationship for intra-state and inter-New England service in the future,” Sundquist said.

Non-stop flights to Boston may be attractive to business people or travelers who want to make a connection. The Cape Air schedule is lined up to meet connecting flights at Logan from Jetblue, Alaska Airline and American Airlines, Sundquist said.

