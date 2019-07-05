NEW YORK — What’s a day about nothing without Jerry Seinfeld?

Mets fans showed up in herds to show love for their favorite New York comedian on Seinfeld bobblehead night Friday at Citi Field in honor of the 30th anniversary of the iconic sitcom ‘Seinfeld.’

The stretch of lines, for a bobblehead of Seinfeld holding a mic on stage, formed more than four hours before first pitch of the Mets’ series opener against the Phillies.

Seinfeld, sporting a Mets cap and continuously chewing on a wad of pink bubblegum, took a stroll through the Mets’ dugout and Michael Conforto was at the top step to greet him. The pair exchanged laughs and pleasantries for minutes, then Seinfeld sauntered over to the batting cage.

All-Star Pete Alonso and Seinfeld chatted on a humid July evening while the rest of the Mets squad continued to take batting practice. Seinfeld wore a black sport jacket over a classic blue Mets T-shirt to go with a pair of flashy blue-striped Nike Shox. He walked over to the crowd of Mets fans lining the area behind home plate to take pictures and sign autographs. Various fans shouted ‘Superman!’ as Seinfeld made the rounds. He took off his cap and brazenly popped his gum while posing for pictures.

Seinfeld seemed pleasantly surprised when he received an autographed signing of his own. The unapologetic comedian wrapped up his on-field fanfare and departed into the tunnel that connects the Mets’ clubhouse to the dugout. After taking a few more pictures, Alonso approached Seinfeld to give him a gift. The Mets’ rookie signed a brand new baseball bat and handed it to Seinfeld.

“Is this the one you use?” Seinfield asked Alonso. “No, brand new and right out of the wrapper,” Alonso said. “I know, but is this the bat you would use, or is it just for signing?” Seinfeld asked again. “I would use that bat, but I wanted a nice and pretty one to give you,” Alonso said.

“Wow,” Seinfeld said, flashing a full-toothed smile in undeniable admiration. “Thank you so much. I really appreciate it.”

Seinfeld is a certified die-hard fan of the Mets. The 65-year-old reunited with former Mets first baseman SNY broadcaster Keith Hernandez on Friday, who famously appeared on Season 3 of the sitcom while still playing for the Mets in 1991.

The comedian hosted ‘Seinfeld’ trivia while at Citi Field and took a tour of the stadium. Infamous ‘Soup Nazi’ Larry Thomas was also in attendance to greet fans on the concourse at Citi Field.

July 5 marks 30 years to the day of the premiere of ‘Seinfeld’ on NBC. He created the sitcom with comedian Larry David. The final episode aired in 1998, marking one of the most successful television runs in America. Seinfeld signed a comedy deal with Netflix in 2017 to stream his web series titled ‘Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,’ in which he picks up a comedian and takes the individual out for coffee and conversation.

“Two of my favorite things in all the world are the comedy arts and the New York Mets,” Seinfeld said in a Mets’ press release. “This is one moment that I am very happy to have my ‘Worlds Collide!’ ”

