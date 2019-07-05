Wells Fire Chief Wayne Vetre died Friday at a hospital in Boston after a battle with cancer, the town said. He was 57.

Vetre had been chief since his appointment in 2016, the town said in a brief statement Friday evening.

He died at Mass General Hospital in Boston.

Town Manager Jon Carter offered “our deepest sympathies to Chief Vetre’s family from an appreciative town eager to have learned and grown in knowledge from a true fire professional,” Carter said in the statement.

Arrangements have been made with the Bibber Funeral Home, and a public safety convoy is expected return Vetre’s remains to Wells Saturday morning.

Share

« Previous

filed under: