The spring sports season once again provided an abundance of starry performances and fittingly, an abundance of local standouts were named to postseason all-star teams.

Here’s a recap:

Baseball

The Western Maine Conference Class A/B baseball all-star first-team included Freeport senior pitcher Shea Wagner, Greely senior pitcher Will Neleski and Yarmouth senior pitcher Toby Burgmaier and senior outfielder Jack Romano.

The second-team featured Freeport junior pitcher Heath Cockburn, sophomore shortstop Anthony Panciocco, junior outfielder Gabe Wagner and senior utilityman Toby Holt, Greely senior pitcher Connor Sullivan and sophomore outfielder Brady Nolin and Yarmouth sophomore third baseman Will Cox.

Greely’s Neleski was named WMC Pitcher of the Year.

In Class C, senior catcher Owen Ardell and sophomore utilityman Luke Josephson of the Waynflete/North Yarmouth Academy co-op squad made the first-team.

Waynflete/NYA sophomore pitcher Anders Jonsson and sophomore third baseman Cal Davies made the second-team.

The WMC All-Academic team included Freeport’s Finn Johnston, Benjamin Monahan and Eriksen Shea, Greely’s Will Lyden, Aiden Smith and Evan Wyman and Yarmouth’s Aaron Belesca and Jack Romano.

The Southwestern Maine Activities Association baseball all-conference squad featured Falmouth’s Sam Kidder (outfield) and Ike Kiely (catcher) on the first-team.

Falmouth’s Garrett Tracy was an honorable mention.

Freeport’s Shea Wagner, Greely’s Neleski and Yarmouth’s Romano represented the Class A/B South team in the Senior All-Star Game.

Owen Ardell of Waynflete/NYA represented Class C/D South in the Senior All-Star Game.

Falmouth’s Kiely, Freeport’s Gabe Wagner and Yarmouth’s Cox played in the Underclass All-Star Game.

Greely’s Neleski and Yarmouth’s Romano qualified for the Maine team for the Maine vs. New Hampshire Senior All-Star Game.

Greely’s Neleski was a finalist for the Dr. John Winkin “Mr. Baseball” Award, given to the state’s top senior player. The award was won by Deering’s Trejyn Fletcher.

Softball

The SMAA softball All-Conference second-team included Falmouth catcher Liberty Ladd.

Honorable mentions included Falmouth’s Cameron Birks and Olivia Rogers.

Falmouth’s Ladd qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

In the WMC, Freeport senior pitcher Alexa Koenig made the first-team.

Freeport junior centerfielder Sarah Gray and Yarmouth junior first baseman Tasha Powers were named to the second-team.

Freeport’s Alexa Koenig, Abbye Koenig, Alexys Langley and Brooke Toothaker, Greely’s Taylor Laflamme and Courtney Rog and Yarmouth’s Ceanne Lyon and Alex Manthorne qualified for the WMC All-Academic team.

Falmouth’s Ladd was named a Senior All-Star.

Freeport’s Gray was chosen to play in the Underclass All-Star Game.

Boys’ lacrosse

Yarmouth’s boys’ lacrosse team won the Class B state title last month and placed several players on the WMC Class A/B all-star team.

The first-team included Yarmouth junior attack Anders Corey, junior midfielder Gavin Hamm and senior defenseman Jake Rogers, along with Greely junior attack Schuyler Wetmore, senior middie Jackson Williams and junior goalie Sawyer Gagnon.

Second-team selections included Greely junior attack Ethan Fraser and junior defensemen Malcolm Bourgeois and Jake Bernheisel and Yarmouth senior middie Michael Guertler, senior defenseman James Hook and senior faceoff specialist Griffin Primeau.

Greely senior Will Schumacher and Yarmouth senior Andrew Garrett were honorable mentions.

The WMC Class C first-team included senior attack Ryan Baker and senior middie Xander Kostelnik of state champion North Yarmouth Academy and Freeport junior defenseman Deven Hannan.

Freeport senior attack Kaleb Barrett, junior attack Steel Crawford, junior middies Sam Larochelle and Evan Owen and junior defenseman Griff Johnson and NYA sophomore defenseman Pat Alberding and senior longstick middie Alasdair Swett made the second-team.

Freeport’s junior Jacob Gormely and NYA junior Mason Parks were honorable mention selections.

NYA’s Matthew Gagnon, Xander Kostelnik and Alasdair Swett and Yarmouth’s Michael Guertler, Connor Senger, Cole Buchanan and Duncan Birkbeck qualified for the WMC All-Academic team.

The SMAA boys’ lacrosse all-conference first-team featured Falmouth senior longstick middie Riley Reed and junior defenseman Max Orestis.

The SMAA second-team included Falmouth senior attack Reilly Tucker, senior middie Iyendae St. Louis and senior defenseman Zach Dubinsky.

Falmouth junior attack Tom Fitzgerald was an honorable mention.

Falmouth’s Riley Reed was named SMAA Player of the Year.

Falmouth’s Reed and Tucker, Freeport’s Barrett, Greely’s Williams, NYA’s Baker and Yarmouth’s Guertler were Senior All-Stars.

Falmouth’s Orestis, Shane Allen, Jonah Eng, Wyatt Kerr, A.J. Noyes and Macklin Williams, Freeport’s Crawford, Hannan, Nate Henninger and Griff Johnson, Greely’s Fraser, Gagnon, Wetmore and Andrew Lawrence and Yarmouth’s Corey, Hamm and Spencer King played in the Underclass All-Star Game.

Falmouth’s Reed and Greely’s Williams were two of of Maine’s nine All-American selections.

Falmouth’s Tucker and Yarmouth’s Guertler qualified for the US Lacrosse All-Academic team.

Girls’ lacrosse

On the girls’ side, the WMC first-team included Freeport senior defender Maggie Ryan, Greely senior attack Brooke Clement and senior defender Madi Scott, NYA senior midfielder Helen Hamblett and Yarmouth senior attack Abi Thornton, sophomore attack Annie Lowenstein, junior midfielder Ehryn Groothoff, senior defender Isabel Berman and junior defender Avery May.

Freeport senior midfielders Allison Greuel and Margaret Perrotta, Greely senior attack Jayme Morrison and senior defender Maddy Perfetti and NYA freshman attack Maggie Holt and senior midfielder Catherine Reid were named to the second-team.

Freeport’s Molly Whelan, Greely’s Katie Bennert, NYA’s Katie Larson and Yarmouth’s Anna Thornton were honorable mention selections.

The WMC All-Academic team featured Freeport’s Margaret Perrotta, Maggie Ryan and Grace Zachau, Greely’s Jill Cass, Natalie Mullin, Maddy Perfetti, Madi Scott, Sarah Traister and Carlotta Ziervogel, NYA’s Livvy Howard, Maggie Larson and Catherine Reid and Yarmouth’s Hannah Grant, Kyaira Grondin, Isabel Brennan, Sofia Solari and Abi Thornton.

In the SMAA, senior midfielders Caitlyn Camelio and Kayla Sarazin, sophomore midfielder Eva Clement, senior defender Natalie Birkel and junior goalie Hannah Dubinsky of repeat Class A state champion Falmouth were named to the first-team.

Falmouth’s Natalie Birkel, Caitlyn Camelio, Christina Oakes, Kayla Sarazin, Summer Spiegel, Jo Stucker, Grace Wiggin and Sydney Williams qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

Falmouth’s Camelio and Sarazin, Freeport’s Perrotta and Ryan, Greely’s Morrison and Scott, NYA’s Hamblett and Yarmouth’s Brennan and Izzy Serrano played in the Senior All-Star Game.

Falmouth’s Camelio and Sarazin were named two of Maine’s three All-Americans.

Falmouth’s Birkel and Greely’s Perfetti qualified for the All-American, All-Academic team.

Outdoor track

The SMAA girls’ outdoor track first-team included Falmouth’s Emma Harrington (discus) and Sofie Matson (mile and two-mile).

Falmouth’s Karley Piers (two-mile) qualified for the second-team.

Falmouth’s Piers (mile) made the third-team.

On the boys’ side, Falmouth’s John Auer (two-mile), Ben Greene (mile) and the Yachtsmen’s 4×800 relay team (Douglas Cooke, Ben Greene, Benjamin Potter and John Auer) made the first-team.

Falmouth’s Josh Bradford (shot put), Auer (800 and mile) and Greene (two-mile) qualified for the second-team.

Falmouth’s Cooke (400) and Potter (two-mile) made the third-team.

In the WMC, the Division I girls’ first-team included Freeport’s Catriona Gould (100 and 200), Greely’s Marin Provencher (mile), Julia Curran (two-mile), Olivia Marsanskis (high jump) and Yarmouth’s Caitlen Hewitt (javelin)

The Division I second-team featured Freeport’s Lilly Horne (two-mile) and Tara Migliaccio (400), Greely’s Carolyn Todd (800) and Maggie McCormick (pole vault) and Yarmouth’s Kim Fuller (triple jump).

In Division II, the girls’ second-team included NYA’s Alex Braunfels (long jump), Eleanor Commons (high jump) and Ellie Hilscher (racewalk).

On the boys’ side, in Division I, first-teamers included Greely’s Atticus Smith (400) and Yarmouth’s Wyatt Bates (110 hurdles and high jump), Noah Eckersley-Ray (javelin), Chris Koskinen (pole vault) and Michael McNeil (shot put).

The Division I second-team featured Freeport’s Martin Horne (mile) and Owen Patrick (800), Greely’s Luke Marsanskis (two-mile) and Yarmouth’s Bates (long jump), Eckersley-Ray (shot put) and McNeil (discus).

The Division II first-team included NYA’s Te’Andre King (high jump)

The Division II second-team featured NYA’s Ethan Haag (long jump) and Matt McGrath (discus).

The WMC All-Academic team included Freeport’s Alexander Les, Nicholas Mitch, Owen Patrick, Atticus Patrick, Lilly Horne, Jessica Minieri and Fabiana Spiridigliozzi, Greely’s Julia Curran, Madeline Irish, Luke Marsanskis, Maggie McCormick, Edmund Paquin and Colby Santana, NYA’s Jack Lent, Cindy Lyn and Amelia Searfoss and Yarmouth’s Claire Scott, Paige Reinfelder, Wyatt Bates, Ian MacGillivray, Ben Cox-Faxon, Noah Eckersley-Ray, Jackson Rollins, Kim Fuller, Sophie Walsh, Emily Glass, Kara Murray and Dominique Moran.

Tennis

Yarmouth’s boys’ tennis team won the Class B state championship last month and placed Archie McDonough and Shepard Shutkin on the WMC singles first-team. They were joined by Clay Canterbury and Wes Goodwin of conference champion Freeport and Greely’s Leif Boddie.

Greely’s Carson Bell, NYA’s Bryce Poulin and Josh Soucy and Yarmouth’s William Nicholas made the second-team.

Freeport’s Aaron Rusiecki, Sullivan Smith and T.J. Whelan, NYA’s Reed Silvers and Yarmouth’s Miles Hagedorn were named to the WMC doubles team.

The WMC girls’ singles first-team featured Jordan Bryant of conference champion Greely, NYA’s Afton Morton and Yarmouth’s Lexie Caterine.

Freeport’s Charlotte Soule, Greely’s Paige Evans and Yarmouth’s Mairen O’Neill made the singles second-team.

Greely’s Katie Roy and Kristin Kendall were named to the WMC doubles team.

Freeport’s Meredith Dowling-Wolfe and Rebecca Pierce, Greely’s Lars Boddie and Jordan Bryant, NYA’s Reed Silvers, Abram Buehner, Josh Soucy, Allyson Fournier, Alex Markonish, Hannah Gagne, Candice Wang and Carson Fassett and Yarmouth’s Mairen O’Neill and Parker Rollins qualified for the WMC All-Academic team.

In the SMAA, the boys’ singles first-team included Falmouth’s Nick Forester, the state singles champion, as well as teammate Matthew Ray.

Falmouth’s Calvin Spencer made the singles second-team.

Falmouth’s Marcus Goodbody and Jake Leavitt made the doubles second-team.

Falmouth’s Leavitt and Spencer qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

On the girls’ side, Falmouth’s Sara Fallon and Meredith Kelley made the singles first-team.

Falmouth’s Emma Cohen and Nina Woodbury were named to the doubles first-team.

The SMAA All-Academic team included Falmouth’s Alex Burton, Maddy Joyce and Sydney Pearl.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

