The spring sports season once again provided an abundance of starry performances and fittingly, an abundance of local standouts were named to postseason all-star teams.

Here’s a recap:

Baseball

The Southwestern Maine Activities Association baseball all-conference team featured many familiar names from Cheverus, Deering and Portland.

The league’s first-team included Deering outfielder Trejyn Fletcher and Portland pitcher and outfielder Donnie Tocci.

Cheverus second baseman Luke Knowles and pitcher Jack Mullen, along with Deering’s Fletcher (pitcher) made the second-team.

Cheverus’ Justin Ray, Deering’s Josh Paisley and Portland’s Griffin Buckley were honorable mentions.

Deering’s Fletcher, along with Cheverus outfielders Nathaniel Lapoint and Nate Rogers, were named to the SMAA All-Defensive team.

Deering’s Fletcher was named SMAA Most Valuable Player.

Deering’s Luke Hill shared the Fred Harlow Award for all-around dedication and attitude with South Portland’s Caden Horton.

Cheverus’ Andrew DeGeorge, Nathaniel Lapoint, Jack Mullen and William Zidle, Deering’s Luke Hill and Michael Jones and Portland’s William Barnard, Graedon Black, Jacob Loranger, Robert Sheils, Benjamin Stasium, Donnie Tocci, Jackson Villani and Henry Westphal qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

In the Western Maine Conference, sophomore utilityman Luke Josephson and senior catcher Owen Ardell of the Waynflete/North Yarmouth Academy co-op squad made the Class C/D first-team.

Waynflete/NYA sophomore pitcher Anders Jonsson and sophomore third baseman Cal Davies made the second-team.

Cheverus’ Mullen and Ray, Deering’s Fletcher and Portland’s Tocci represented the Class A/B South team in the Senior All-Star Game. Deering’s Josh Stowell served as a coach.

Owen Ardell of Waynflete/NYA represented Class C/D South in the Senior All-Star Game.

Cheverus’ Mullen and Ray, Deering’s Fletcher and Portland’s Tocci qualified for the Maine team for the Maine vs. New Hampshire Senior All-Star Game.

Deering’s Fletcher won the John Winkin “Mr. Baseball “Award.

Softball

The SMAA softball All-Conference first-team included utility player Alexandra Hammond of the Cheverus/NYA co-op team.

Cheverus/NYA first baseman Sydney Plummer and outfielder Caroline Taylor made the second-team.

Honorable mentions included Cheverus/NYA’s Madisyn Durgin and Mackenzie Turner, Deering’s Megan Dunn and Mackenzie O’Donnell and Portland’s Jill Joyce and Laini Legere.

The SMAA All-Academic team included Deering’s Catherine Balzano, Donna Bernard, Madison Broda, Megan Dunn, Molly Dutton, Maddalena Lapomarda, Ashleigh Mathisen and Mackenzie O’Donnell and Portland’s Jill Joyce, Annie Martin and Grace Stacey.

Cheverus/NYA’s Plummer was named a Senior All-Star.

Cheverus/NYA’s Hammond and Taylor were chosen to play in the Underclass All-Star Game.

Boys’ lacrosse

Waynflete placed senior attack Mitchell Adams, senior midfielder Miles Lipton, junior defenseman Luca Antolini and senior longstick middie Mykel Henry on the Western Maine Conference Class C boys’ lacrosse first-team.

Waynflete senior attack Zane Moorhead, senior defenseman Musaid Mohammad, senior goalie Ben Musgrove and junior faceoff specialist Tafari Makinen-Hall were named to the second-team.

Waynflete sophomore Harry Millspaugh was an honorable mention.

The SMAA boys’ lacrosse all-conference second-team included Deering junior defenseman Ben Brown.

Cheverus senior defenseman Finn McLain, Deering junior goalie Max Morrione and Portland junior middie Miki Silva were honorable mentions.

Cheverus’ Finn McLain, Deering’s Patrick Buxton, Portland’s Evan Bay and Waynflete’s Miles Lipton were all Senior All-Stars. Cheverus’ Andrew Leach served as a coach.

Deering’s Ben Brown played in the Underclass All-Star Game.

Waynflete’s Lipton was one of of Maine’s nine All-American selections.

Girls’ lacrosse

On the girls’ side, the WMC first-team included Waynflete senior midfielder Emi Boedeker.

Waynflete senior defender Sophie Sangster was named to the second-team.

Waynflete junior goalie Avis Akers was an honorable mention selection

The WMC All-Academic team featured Waynflete’s Sophie Sangster.

In the SMAA, Cheverus senior midfielder Zoe Mazur, Deering junior midfielder Kiaya Gatchell and Portland junior defender Lam Zimet made the first-team.

The second-team included Portland senior attack Chloe Kilbride, junior midfielder Annika More and junior midfielder Isabella More.

Cheverus goalie Neve Cawley and Portland goalie Samira Doiran were honorable mentions.

Cheverus freshman Riley O’Mara and Portland freshman Bobbie Sue Villani made the SMAA All-Rookie team.

Cheverus’ Briley Bell, Annesley Black, Bella Booth, Zoe Mazur, Maeve McGarrity, Grace Parello and Jacqueline Vallee, Deering’s Gabriella Taliento and Portland’s Reagan Brown, Delaney Darling, Sydney Girsch and Alessia Toohey qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

Cheverus’ Mazur, Portland’s Kilbride and Waynflete’s Boedecker played in the Senior All-Star Game. Waynflete’s Cathie Connors served as a coach.

Outdoor track

Cheverus’ girls’ outdoor track team won the Class A state title for the third year in a row and placed several athletes on the SMAA All-Conference team.

The first-team included Stags standouts Emma White (long jump and triple jump) and Victoria Bossong (100, 200, 400 and 800) and their 4×400 (Emma Gallant, Rosie Train, Evelyn Hanley and Bossong) relay team.

Cheverus’ White (100 hurdles) and Gallant (100, 200 and 400) and Portland’s Jaidyn Appel (high jump) qualified for the second-team.

Cheverus’ Lauren Jordan (shot put) and Hanley (100 hurdles) and Deering’s Darcy Lally (pole vault) made the third-team.

On the boys’ side, Cheverus’ Frank Morang (triple jump) and Sean Tompkins (400) and Deering’s 4×100 relay team (Samacha Sam, Antonio Ciccomancini, Ethan Berdeja and James Opio) made the first-team.

Cheverus’ Tompkins (100 and 200) qualified for the second-team.

Cheverus’ Giovanni Fornaro (shot put and discus), Teigan Lindstedt (javelin) and Morang (long jump) and Deering’s Sam (100) and Alec Troxell (mile) made the third-team.

Tennis

Waynflete’s boys’ tennis team won its 13th consecutive Class C state title last month and placed Thorne Kieffer on the WMC singles first-team.

Waynflete’s Ben Adey and Chris Register made the second-team.

Waynflete’s Cooper Sherman was named to the WMC doubles team.

Waynflete’s Tabarak Al Musawi and Ben Lualdi qualified for the WMC All-Academic team.

The WMC girls’ singles first-team featured Waynflete’s Morgan Warner.

Waynflete’s Chloe Fisher made the singles second-team.

Waynflete’s Lily Fanburg qualified for the WMC All-Academic team.

In the SMAA, the boys’ singles first-team included Cheverus’ Aidan Treutel.

Cheverus’ Cameron Harris, Deering’s Lucas Jasonides, Jonathan Kahn, Kailyss Linnell, Logan Morrione, Alex Rubin, Ben Schoenfield and Elliot Weeks and Portland’s John Moran and Soren Overgaard qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

On the girls’ side, Cheverus’ Anastasia Kapothanasis made the singles first-team.

Cheverus’ Kristina Matkevich, Deering’s Sarah Wriggins and Portland’s Karina Boothe made the singles second-team.

Portland’s Erin Chadbourne and Kate Bourque were named to the doubles second-team.

The SMAA All-Academic team included Cheverus’ Audrey Byrne and Anastasia Kapothanasis, Deering’s Elizabeth Sevigny and Portland’s Karina Boothe and Kathryn Bourque.

