- Kennybunk, or Kenn-eh-bunk?
- The first: Proper pronunciation of the town’s name. The second: “Drives the natives crazy,” notes town clerk Merton Brown.
- 7/11, 6:30 p.m.
- Next up in Kennebunk Rec’s Summer Concert Series on Wednesday evenings at Lafayette Park : The Kennebunk River Band, performing original music, and covers from Dylan to Sheryl Crow. (gokennebunks.com)
- Gooch’s, Middle and Mother’s
- No, that’s not a law firm. The lovely beaches are among the town’s foremost attractions, and among Maine’s finest.
- 168
- The number of men Kennebunk contributed to the Continental Army in the Revolutionary War. The 30 who died were memorialized on a marble slab at Town Hall. (“History of Kennebunk, Maine” by George J. Varney, 1886.)
- Through Nov. 23
- The proudly producer-only Kennebunk Farmers’ Market will be heldfrom 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays at the Garden Street Municipal Lot. (kennebunkfarmersmarket.org)
- 10,000 and Counting
- The selection of titles at Mainely Murders (mainelymurders.com) an independent bookstore “devoted exclusively to suspense, crime, and detective fiction,” at 1 Bourne St.
- First-Time Fest
- The Kennebunk Heritage & Culture Festival will be held July 11-14 at the Brick Store Museum downtown. Visit brickstoremuseum.org for the long weekend’s schedule of events.
- In 25 Panels
- Kennebunk’s “Museum in the Streets” takes you on a fascinating historical tour, beginning with Thomas Eaton-designed Wallingford Hall at 21 York St. (www.kennebunkmaine.us.)
- Goosey Greetings
- Year-round, visitors to Town Hall are welcomed by a lawn-ornament goose dressed according to season.
