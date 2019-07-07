The 20th annual Edward Rogers Memorial Golf Tournament to benefit the Maine Children’s Cancer Program was held last month in Poland. The tournament, which honors the late Edward and Joyce Rogers, eclipsed the $500,000 mark in money raised over the past two decades.

“It was a great day for an amazing organization,” said Mary Rogers McDonald, one of Edward and Joyce Rogers’ seven children and a tournament organizer. “It’s so great to remember and memorialize our truly amazing parents. We were blessed.”

