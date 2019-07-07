HOUSTON — George Springer hit an RBI single in the 10th inning and the Houston Astros beat the Angels 11-10 Sunday after a violent collision at home plate knocked Los Angeles catcher Jonathan Lucroy out of the game.

The Astros’ Yuli Gurriel hit a grand slam as he homered in his fifth straight game, and All-Star Ryan Pressly (2-1) allowed one hit in a scoreless 10th for the win.

Josh Reddick led off Houston’s 10th with a double off Taylor Cole (0-1) before Springer hit a ball to the right-center gap with one out.

Mike Trout homered twice for the Angels, who watched Lucroy get carted off in the eighth inning after being bowled over by Jake Marisnick. Lucroy was taken to a hospital, and the team said he would get a CT scan and be evaluated for a concussion and nose fracture.

Marisnick crashed into Lucroy as he attempted to field a throw, and the catcher immediately fell on his back. He didn’t move for a few seconds before struggling to sit up. Marisnick tagged home and then leaned over Lucroy to see if he was OK. Lucroy lifted his head off the ground a few seconds later as blood dripped from his nose.

Angels players rushed to the plate as trainers checked on him. He was lifted to a sitting position after a couple minutes and held a towel to his nose. He was then helped to a cart and taken off the field while clutching a bloodstained towel.

Marisnick was called out for colliding with Lucroy and the call was upheld after a crew chief review to end the inning.

Trout has an American League-leading 28 home runs and set a franchise record for home runs before the All-Star break. He has six homers in the last five games.

Shohei Ohtani added a two-run home run for the Angels in a five-run third inning that gave them the lead. Lucroy had an RBI triple in the fifth to make it 7-2.

RAYS 2, YANKEES 1: Charlie Morton struck out 10 in 5 2/3 innings to help Tampa Bay split a four-games series with visiting New York.

Morton (10-2) allowed one run, five hits and one walk in lowering his AL-best ERA to 2.32.

Brett Gardner homered and James Paxton (5-4) gave up two runs and seven hits with 11 strikeouts over six innings for the Yankees, who have a 6 1/2-game lead over Tampa Bay in the AL East.

RANGERS 4, TWINS 1: Rougned Odor’s three-run homer in the 11th inning gave Texas a win in Minneapolis.

BLUE JAYS 6, ORIOLES 1: Trent Thornton pitched six shutout innings, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a two-run homer, and Toronto avoided a three-game sweep against visiting Baltimore.

ATHLETICS 7, MARINERS 4: Matt Olson homered for the second straight game to lead a five-run first inning for Oakland at Seattle.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GIANTS 1, CARDINALS 0: Evan Longoria homered with one out in the seventh inning to break up Jack Flaherty’s bid for a no-hitter, and San Francisco held on to beat visiting St. Louis.

PADRES 5, DODGERS 3: Fernando Tatis Jr. homered twice and had four RBI, and Manuel Margot also homered as San Diego got its third straight win at Los Angeles.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, ROCKIES 3: Alex Young tossed six no-hit innings in his second career start, Eduardo Escobar had three RBI and Arizona completed a three-game sweep in Arizona.

PHILLIES 8, METS 3: Aaron Nola held the Mets hitless into the sixth inning, Jay Bruce homered twice and Philadelphia won at New York.

Rookie Pete Alonso hit his 30th home run to break up Nola’s no-hit bid.

BRAVES 4, MARLINS 3: Josh Donaldson capped his strong first-half finish by hitting a two-run homer and Atlanta escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth to beat visiting Miami.

PIRATES 6, BREWERS 5: Red-hot rookie Bryan Reynolds hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning to lift Pittsburgh to a win at home.

INTERLEAGUE

NATIONALS 5, ROYALS 2: Anthony Rendon doubled in the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning, Brian Dozier and Victor Robles homered, and Washington won at home.

WHITE SOX 3, CUBS 1: Ivan Nova pitched shutout ball into the sixth inning for his first home win in eight tries, and Eloy Jimenez and Jose Abreu homered for the White Sox.

INDIANS 11, REDS 1: Greg Allen homered and tripled among his career-high four hits, Trevor Bauer pitched seven solid innings and Cleveland won at Cincinnati.

NOTES

ALL-STAR GAME: Reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers pulled out of Monday’s All-Star Home Run Derby because of a back injury and will be replaced by Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman.

Yelich leads the majors with 31 home runs.

n Nationals ace Max Scherzer has determined that resting his ailing back is more important than pitching in the All-Star Game.

A three-time Cy Young Award winner and seven-time All-Star, Scherzer struck out 11 over seven shutout innings Saturday against Kansas City. Hours later, Major League Baseball announced he would be replaced on the National League roster by Sonny Gray.

“Our season matters so much more than the All-Star Game,” Scherzer said. “I know my body pretty well. I just know I’m not going to be at my best if I try and pitch on two days’ rest and I’d really be jeopardizing our season if I were to try and do something like that.”

