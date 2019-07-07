CHICAGO — The U.S. men failed to follow the example of the American women Sunday night, showing just how far they are from success.

Jonathan Dos Santos scored in the 73rd minute and Mexico beat the United States 1-0 to win its record eighth title in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Despite missing their top three forwards, El Tri dominated possession against an American team playing its first tournament under a new coach, Gregg Berhalter.

Christian Pulisic, the Americans’ 20-year-old star midfielder, was by far the best U.S. player, and used bursts of speed and cutting ability to create chances.

Jordan Morris beat goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa with a 6-yard header from Pulisic’s corner kick in the 51st minute, but Andres Guardado headed the ball at the goal line.

Cristian Roldan had a chance to tie the score in the 87th minute but his point-blank shot hit Hector Moreno on the head and bounced away.

Mexico scored on a move started by Dos Santos, who plays in Major League Soccer for the LA Galaxy. He passed the ball to Rodolfo Pizarro, who switched from the left flank to the right in the second half. Pizarro crossed in the penalty area where Raul Jimenez played a back-heel pass to Dos Santos, who had continued his run. His left-footed shot went by the outstretched arm of Zack Steffen.

COPA AMERICA: Brazil defeated Peru 3-1 at Rio de Janeiro to win its first title in the tournament since 2007.

Everton, Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison scored to give Brazil its ninth South American championship at a packed Maracana Stadium.

Peru scored through Paolo Guerrero but couldn’t pull off one last upset after eliminating Uruguay in the quarterfinals and Chile, the two-time defending champion, in the semifinals.

Brazil, playing the tournament without the injured Neymar, was with 10 men from the 70th minute because Gabriel Jesus was sent off with a second yellow card.

AFRICAN CUP OF NATIONS: Madagascar beat Congo 4-2 in a penalty shootout to ensure its fairytale debut at the tournament continued as it advanced to the quarterfinals.

Congo defender Chancel Mbemba equalized in the last minute of normal time to make it 2-2 and send the game into extra time, and neither team could break through to avoid the shootout in Alexandria, Egypt.

Defender Marcel Tisserand sent Congo’s first spot kick well over the bar and Yannick Bolasie also missed when he had to score.

Also, Algeria booked its place in the quarterfinals with a 3-0 win over Guinea.

