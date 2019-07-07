BASEBALL

Forrest Wall powered a shot over the right-field fence to break a 2-2 tie in the third inning Sunday and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats went on to defeat the Portland Sea Dogs 7-2 at Manchester, New Hampshire.

Portland, trailing 2-0 after one inning, scored in the second and third to tie it. Joey Curletta came home on Charlie Madden’s sacrifice fly in the second, then Curletta singled home Luke Tendler in the third.

Following the All-Star break, the Sea Dogs will resume their schedule Thursday at home with a 5 p.m. doubleheader against Binghamton.

NECBL: Richard Constantine’s misplayed bases-loaded single to center resulted in three runs as the Valley Blue Sox (11-11) broke open a tight game with a seven-run eighth inning on the way to a 9-4 victory over the Mainers (8-16) at Sanford.

Drew DeMartino hit a two-run single and a solo home run to put Sanford ahead 3-2 entering the eighth inning.

CYCLING

TOUR DE FRANCE: Dutch rider Mike Teunissen kept the yellow jersey after his Jumbo-Visma squad won a team time trial at Brussels.

Jumbo-Visma riders covered the 17.1-mile stage in 28 minutes, 58 seconds – 20 seconds faster than defending champion Geraint Thomas’ Ineos outfit.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Phoenix traded Josh Jackson and De’Anthony Melton to Memphis for guards Jevon Carter and Kyle Korver.

Phoenix also parted with a 2020 second-round pick and a conditional 2021 second-round selection in Sunday’s deal.

SOCCER

COPA AMERICA: Brazil defeated Peru 3-1 at Rio de Janeiro to win its first title in the tournament since 2007.

Everton, Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison scored to give Brazil its ninth South American championship.

AFRICAN CUP OF NATIONS: Madagascar beat Congo 4-2 in a penalty shootout to ensure its fairytale debut at the event in Egypt continued as it advanced to the quarterfinals, and Algeria booked its place in the quarterfinals with a 3-0 win over Guinea.

WOMEN’S LEAGUE: Budweiser signed a multiyear sponsorship deal with the National Women’s Soccer League, including naming rights to the playoffs, the championship and the MVP trophy.

AUTO RACING

OXFORD PLAINS: Shawn Martin of Turner earned a starting spot in the Oxford 250 by weaving his way from seventh position to win a 100-lap Super Late Model race Saturday night.

Martin methodically worked himself into contention, finally outracing Kelly Moore of Scarborough in a duel for the lead. Moore later spun out, leaving second place to D.J. Shaw of Center Conway, New Hampshire.

Rick Spaulding of Lisbon outraced Kurt Hewins of Leeds in the 30-lap Street Stock feature. Chad Willis of Oxford won in Bandits, Dale Lawrence of Minot and Kyle Glover of Oxford won the two Figure 8 races, and Owen Stuart of Naples took the Rookie feature.

SAILING

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Dick Enersen, 76, will be at the helm of Defender in the 12 meter world championship on Rhode Island Sound this week, 55 years after he helped win the America’s Cup aboard Constellation.

He was 21 in 1964 when he crewed aboard Constellation, which successfully defended the America’s Cup with a 4-0 victory against the British challenger Sovereign.

