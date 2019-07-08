Arrests

6/29 at 5:01 p.m. Shauna D. Hyde, 64, of Baywood Lane, Yarmouth, was arrested on Route 1 by Officer Christopher St. Pierre on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/1 at 8:37 a.m. Michael E. Weiss, 65, of Lupine Court, Yarmouth, was arrested on Foreside Road by Officer Alex Beaton on a charge of operating after suspension.

7/1 at 4:44 p.m. Devon Rae Chabot, 28, of Lisbon Road, Sabattus, was arrested on Gray Road by Officer Steve Hamilton on a charge of violating conditions of release.

7/5 at 1:47 a.m. Kevin Bonneau, 30, of Highland Street, Biddeford, was arrested on Longwoods Road by Officer Colin Gordan on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

6/26 at 1:09 p.m. Jennifer J. Link, 47, of Roosevelt Trail, Windham, was issued a summons on Leighton Road by Officer Steve Hamilton on a charge of operating after suspension.

6/28 at 8:15 p.m. Anthony C. Preston, 21, of Forest View Drive, was issued a summons on Winn Road by Officer Steven Crocker on charges of criminal mischief and trespass with a motor vehicle.

6/28 at 11:03 p.m. Eleanor R. Beaver, 19, of Park Road, Westbrook, was issued a summons on Lowell Farm Road by Officer Colin Gordan on a charge of using marijuana in public.

6/28 at 11:03 p.m. Kimberly Ha, 18, of Central Street, Westbrook, was issued a summons on Lowell Farm Road by Officer Colin Gordan on a charge of using marijuana in public.

Fire calls

6/28 at 10:35 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

6/28 at 1:21 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

6/28 at 3:41 p.m. Assist Westbrook.

6/28 at 7:29 p.m. Alarm on Marion Way.

6/29 at 4:08 a.m. Structure fire on Shady Lane.

6/29 at 7:42 a.m. Alarm on Northbrook Drive.

6/29 at 6:32 p.m. Assist Portland with K-9 drug search.

6/29 at 8:36 p.m. Assist Cumberland.

6/29 at 9:56 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Bartlett Way.

6/29 at 11:20 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Gilsland Farm Road.

6/30 at 8:31 a.m. Accident on Depot Road.

6/30 at 3:03 p.m. Assist State Police.

7/1 at 4:01 a.m. Assist Cumberland.

7/1 at 9:02 a.m. Accident at U.S. Route 1 and Depot Road.

7/1 at 11:21 a.m. Assist Portland.

7/2 at 10:16 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

7/2 at 1:11 p.m. Accident on Gray Road.

7/2 at 2:01 p.m. Alarm on Woods Road.

7/2 at 3:36 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

7/2 at 3:39 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Bucknam Road.

7/3 at 7:17 a.m. Accident on Maine Turnpike.

7/3 at 8:29 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

7/3 at 11:16 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

7/3 at 2:38 p.m. Accident on Gray Road.

7/3 at 9:19 p.m. Assist Portland with K-9 drug search.

7/4 at 12:15 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

7/4 at 8:40 a.m. Assist Freeport.

7/4 at 1:57 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Mast Road.

7/4 at 5:20 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Mackworth Island.

7/4 at 11:45 p.m. Assist State Police.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 29 calls from June 28 to July 5.

