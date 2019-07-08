(Ed. Note: The SMAA boys’ lacrosse All-Academic team and SMAA outdoor track All-Academic teams weren’t available at press time)

The spring sports season once again provided an abundance of starry performances and fittingly, an abundance of local standouts were named to postseason all-star teams.

Here’s a recap:

Baseball

Scarborough’s baseball team won a surprise Class A state title this spring, beating South Portland in the regional final, and both teams had players named to the Southwestern Maine Activities Association all-star team.

South Portland’s Hunter Owen won the Edson Hadlock Award as the league’s Most Valuable Pitcher and made the All-Conference first-team, as did teammates Anthony Poole (second base) and Noah Lewis (pitcher).

South Portland Caden Horton shared the Fred Harlow Award for all-around dedication and attitude with Deering’s Luke Hill.

The SMAA second-team included Scarborough outfielder Noah Frink, pitchers Jack Clark and Nick Thompson and designated hitter Peter O’Brien and South Portland’s Lewis (shortstop) and first baseman Tyler Small.

Scarborough’s Nolan Lamontagne and South Portland’s Anthony Perron were honorable mention selections.

South Portland’s Gus Lappin (third base) was named to the SMAA All-Defensive team.

Scarborough’s Jack Clark, Nolan Lamontagne, Michael LeGage and Mathew Ricker qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

The Western Maine Conference Class A/B baseball all-star first-team included Cape Elizabeth senior utilityman Jameson Bakke.

South Portland’s Horton represented the Class A/B South team in the Senior All-Star Game.

Horton also qualified for the Maine team for the Maine vs. New Hampshire Senior All-Star Game.

Softball

Scarborough’s softball team won its third consecutive Class A state championship last month and placed Bella Dickinson (pitcher) and second baseman Courtney Brochu on the SMAA first-team. They were joined by South Portland outfielder Grace Rende.

The second-team included Scarborough outfielder Caitlin Noiles and utility player Katie Roy and South Portland pitcher Mia Micucci.

Honorable mentions included Scarborough’s Sylvia Foley and Mollie Verreault and South Portland’s Elise Connor and Hylah Owen.

Scarborough’s Dickinson was named SMAA Pitcher of the Year.

Scarborough’s Tom Griffin was named SMAA Coach of the Year.

The SMAA All-Academic team included Scarborough’s Courtney Brochu and Mia Kelley and South Portland’s Courtney Luce, Sydney Sherburne and Kaylee Whitten.

In the WMC, Cape Elizabeth senior pitcher/first baseman Jessie Robicheaw and sophomore pitcher/first baseman Anna Cornell made the first-team.

Cape Elizabeth sophomore second baseman Julia Torre and freshman second baseman Kathryne Clay were named to the second-team.

Scarborough’s Brochu and South Portland’s Rende played in the Senior All-Star Game.

Scarborough’s Dickinson, Noiles and Roy and South Portland’s Micucci took part in the Underclass All-Star Game.

Boys’ lacrosse

Cape Elizabeth’s boys’ lacrosse team enjoyed an undefeated regular season and placed several players on the WMC Class A/B all-star team.

The first-team included Cape Elizabeth sophomore attack Archie McEvoy, senior midfielder Sam Dresser, junior defenseman Max Patterson, junior longstick middie Andrew Carroll, junior goalie Jack Dresser and senior faceoff specialist Devon Lathrop.

Second-team selections included Cape Elizabeth senior attack Nick Martin and senior middie Phil Tarling.

Cape Elizabeth’s Patterson was named WMC Class A/B Player of the Year.

Cape Elizabeth’s Sam Dresser qualified for the WMC All-Academic team.

The SMAA boys’ lacrosse all-conference first-team featured South Portland senior attack Cooper Mehlhorn, senior middie David Fiorini, senior defenseman Shippen Savidge and senior utilityman Josh Doan.

The SMAA second-team included Scarborough utilityman Nicholas Quartararo and South Portland goalie Quinn Watson.

Scarborough senior longstick middie Jared Nelson and South Portland senior defenseman Ryan Loring were honorable mentions.

Cape Elizabeth’s Sam Dresser, Scarborough’s Nathan Taggart and South Portland’s Mehlhorn were Senior All-Stars.

Cape Elizabeth’s Carroll, McEvoy, Patterson and Jack Dresser, Scarborough’s Josh Baba, Aiden Joyce and Ethan Kavanaugh and South Portland’s Jack Kingsley and Nick Tolan played in the Underclass All-Star Game.

Cape Elizabeth’s Patterson and South Portland’s Fiorini and Mehlhorn were three of of Maine’s nine All-American selections.

Cape Elizabeth’s Jack Dresser and Sam Dresser qualified for the US Lacrosse All-Academic team.

Girls’ lacrosse

On the girls’ side, repeat Class B state champion Cape Elizabeth placed junior midfielder Karli Chapin, senior midfielder Tory McGrath and senior goalie Erin Foley on the WMC girls’ lacrosse first-team.

Cape Elizabeth senior midfielder Brooke Harvey was named to the second-team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Morgan Stewart was an honorable mention selection.

The WMC All-Academic team featured Cape Elizabeth’s McGrath.

In the SMAA, South Portland senior attack Jena Leckie made the first-team.

Scarborough sophomore goalie Kathleen Murphy and South Portland senior attack Molly Walker and junior midfielder Savannah Dunbar were second-team selections.

Scarborough freshman Ashley Farrington and South Portland freshman Zoe Baker were named to the SMAA All-Rookie team.

South Portland’s Molly Walker qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Foley and McGrath, Scarborough’s Erin Stolz and South Portland’s Leckie and Walker took part in the Senior All-Star Game. South Portland’s Leslie Dyer served as a coach.

Cape Elizabeth’s Foley was named one of Maine’s three All-Americans.

Outdoor track

The SMAA girls’ outdoor track first-team included Scarborough’s Anna Gardner (pole vault) and Emily Labbe (100 hurdles) and South Portland’s Rebekah Hunnewell-Dunphe (shot put).

South Portland’s Anna Folley (800) qualified for the second-team.

Scarborough’s Labbe (300 hurdles) and South Portland’s Hunnewell-Dunphe (discus) made the third-team.

On the boys’ side, Anthony Clavette (high jump) and Jarett Flaker (100 and 200) of Class A state champion Scarborough, along with South Portland’s Joseph Emery (long jump), made the first-team.

Scarborough’s Clavette (110 hurdles and triple jump) and Ben Hatch (long jump) and South Portland’s Jacob Costin (racewalk) qualified for the second-team.

Scarborough’s Jayden Flaker (110 hurdles and 300 hurdles) and Harrison Osborne (800) and South Portland’s Emery (high jump) and Eben Drolet (racewalk) made the third-team.

In the WMC, the Division I girls’ first-team featured Cape Elizabeth’s Darcy Cochran (100 hurdles and 300 hurdles) and Jaya McClure (long jump).

The Division I second-team included Cape Elizabeth’s Kelsey Kennedy (mile) and Emma Clarke (discus).

On the boys’ side, in Division I, Cape Elizabeth’s Jack Bassett (mile and two-mile) made the first-team.

The Division I second-team featured Cape Elizabeth’s Matthew Conley (high jump) and Will Pearson (racewalk).

The WMC All-Academic team included Cape Elizabeth’s Will Pearson.

Tennis

Cape Elizabeth’s girls’ tennis team placed Blair Hollyday and Isa Berman on the WMC singles first-team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Ellie Hilse and Amanda Mikulka made the doubles team.

The WMC boys’ singles first-team included Cape Elizabeth’s Alex Hansen.

Cape Elizabeth’s Maximo Kesselhaut and Gus Larou made the doubles team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Lauren Abrahamsen, Meghan Gerety and Emelie Jarquin Manegold qualified for the WMC All-Academic team.

In the SMAA, the girls’ singles second-team included Abby Ricker and Carrie Timpson of Class A South champion Scarborough, as well as South Portland’s Zoe Collins.

Scarborough’s Amelia Hardy and Mayne Gwyer were named to the doubles first-team.

The SMAA All-Academic team included Scarborough’s Samuel Curtis, Rajashekar Muthyam, Shaelyn Poulin and Tegan Tanner and South Portland’s Michael Feely, Dylan Houle, Max Saffer-Meng, Sejia Brkic, Kiley Callow, Britni Cole, Eileen Porterfield, Grace Steady, Amy Tran, Abby Trieu and Chaomei Wang.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

Share

« Previous

filed under: