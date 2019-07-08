AUBURN — Jury selection began Monday in the murder trial of a man accused of stabbing a woman to death in front of her 11-year-old twins — a crime similar to one of which he was previously convicted.

Albert Flick, who is using an insanity defense, requested that his case be heard by a judge without a jury. But he changed his mind, and jury selection began Monday in Superior Court.

The victim, 48-year-old Kimberly Dobbie, was attacked outside a Lewiston laundromat in July 2018. Bystanders tackled Flick, then 76, and held him for police at the scene.

Flick was previously convicted of stabbing his wife 14 times in front of their daughter in 1979.

He has been in trouble with the law several times since his 2000 release from prison for his wife’s death. In 2010, a judge sentenced him to nearly four years in prison for assaulting another woman.

The judge said at the time that imposing a longer sentence didn’t make sense, since it was unlikely that Fick would pose a threat in his 70s.

Dobbie and Flick were acquainted but not romantically involved, and Dobbie had complained that she was being stalked.

Court documents indicate she was complaining to a friend on her cellphone when she was stabbed repeatedly. The man on the other end of the call said it was cut short when Dobbie began screaming.

One knife was on the ground and another was in her back when first responders arrived. Dobbie died later that day at a hospital.

