The Friends of the Scarborough Library would like to express their gratitude to the many dedicated volunteers and patrons who helped make the 2019 Book Sale a great success. Hundreds came during this year’s event to browse our collection of more than 18,000 donated books, audio books, and DVDs. The funds earned help provide supplemental support to the library for their collections and programming. Unsold items were donated to nonprofit organizations, local teachers, and Goodwill.

The annual Book Sale would not have been possible without the support and cooperation of the Scarborough School Department, especially Facilities Manager Todd Jepson and high school Principal Susan Ketch. The maintenance people and custodial staff at the high school, along with members of the Class of 2022 and their adviser, Sarah Belton, were also a great help.

We would like to acknowledge the volunteers who transported the donated books, as well as all the book sorters. A special thank you to the local businesses who assisted us with our advertising. And finally, Scarborough Public Works is to be highly commended for their support; many thanks to Director Mike Shaw, Dave Pinkham and the rest of the SPW crew.

Jessica Clough

Scarborough

