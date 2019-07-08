We had front-row seats to the left of the stage. There, we could see the tap dancing up close. Curt Clark’s actors and actresses at the Maine State Music Theatre put their whole hearts into their performances. And the musicians, well, they were superb; Three or four of them were in their 20s and the rest were our ages, over 50. I liked the bongo boy and the keyboardist the best.

By the end of the show, I was hoarse from yelling, “Bravo.” I was sore from standing up and clapping loudly after almost every song, too.

My girlfriend said, “Lucy, you need to dress up.” I told her, “I hate dressing up.” But I wore a silly dress anyway.

All of the actors and actresses were dressed beautifully. Their outfits fit perfectly. I was shocked by the beauty of their clothing.

And the two ladies who looked to be in their 40s, what wonderful voices they had. One lady sang so low – I had never heard a woman sing that low in my 71 years. The other lady, I could have listened to her sing all day and night. The red-haired man, who looked to be in his 30s, had a fantastic voice, too. I think he will be a second Frank Sinatra or Perry Como.

All of us who watched “Sophisticated Ladies” last Friday night agree.

Curt Clark should keep the players for the summer. Their next stop needs to be Hollywood. Kudos to a job well done.

Lucy Derbyshire

Brunswick

Share

« Previous

filed under: