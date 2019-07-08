Tessa Lark at the Bowdoin International Music Festival

7:30 p.m. Thursday. Crooker Theater, 116 Maquoit Road, Brunswick, $45. bowdoinfestival.org

The annual Bowdoin International Music Festival features 15 free and three ticketed performances through Sunday in venues from Portland to Woolwich. On Thursday night, you can see violinist Tessa Lark, winner of the 2012 Naumburg International Violin Competition, play the sole concerto by Finnish composer Jean Sibelius. The evening also includes Edvard Grieg’s Holbegt Suite Op. 40, played by the String Orchestra, and Melinda Wagner’s, “Scritch” played by Shawn Hutchinson on oboe, David Bowlin and Janet Ying on violin, Masumi Per Rostad on viola and David Ying on cello.

Mile Twelve

7:30 p.m. Thursday. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. boothbayopearhouse.com

Catch some bluegrass from Mile Twelve, a Boston band that will be slinging all sorts of original and traditional tunes on the midcoast. With guitar, mandolin, fiddle, bass and banjo, your toes will be tappin’ all night long. The band formed in 2014, and its latest album is “City on a Hill” with the songs “Down Where the Drunkards Roll” and “Barefoot in Jail.”

Annie Royer’s French Jazz Cabaret

6:30 p.m. Sunday. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, 53 Old Post Road, Arundel, $30 to $40. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Celebrate Bastille Day in style with a show from native Parisian and current Floridian singer Annie Royer. Royer’s show is a blend of Edith Piaf-inspired cabaret songs, popular French tunes, Broadway classics and jazz gems, all backed by her crackerjack band. C’est si bon!

