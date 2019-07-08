LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers and Avery Bradley have a deal in place for the free-agent guard to sign a two-year deal for $9.7 million once he clears waivers, his agent, Bill Duffy, told the Los Angeles Times on Monday.

Bradley, who was waived by the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, will join a team that now has seven guards. Duffy said the second year of Bradley’s deal, which will be the Lakers’ room exception, is a player option.

Bradley, 28, has made his mark as an outstanding one-on-one defender during his nine-year career. He was named to the NBA’s first-team defensive team in 2016 and the second team in 2013, both times while playing for the Boston Celtics.

He started in 49 games last season with the Clippers, averaging 8.2 points and shooting 33.7% from 3-point range. After Bradley was dealt to Memphis at the trade deadline, he averaged 16.1 points in 14 starts and shot 38.4% from 3-point range.

SUMMER LEAGUE: Carsen Edwards scored 14 points, and 7-foot-7 center Tacko Fall went 5 for 5 from the field and finished with 12 points as the Celtics earned an 89-72 win over the Cavaliers in Las Vegas.

NUGGETS: Denver bolstered its front court by acquiring Jerami Grant from the Oklahoma City Thunder for a 2020 first-round pick.

It’s an additional first-round selection for the Thunder, who are in line for at least four more assuming the blockbuster deal that sends Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers goes through. It would also give Oklahoma City the rights to as many as 13 first-round picks over the next seven drafts.

The 6-foot-9, 220-pound Grant, 25, is coming off a breakout season in which set career highs for scoring (13.6 points per game) and rebounds (5.2). He shot 49.7% from the field and 39.2% from 3-point range. On the defensive end, he displayed his versatility by blocking 100 shots and recording 61 steals.

The Nuggets, led by All-Star big man Nikola Jokic, are coming off a 54-28 season that earned them the No. 2 seed in the West. They picked up forward Paul Millsap’s $30 million option and also agreed to a reported $170 million extension for point guard Jamal Murray.

Denver boasts a young nucleus that includes Michael Porter Jr., the No. 14 selection in 2018 who sat out last season as he recovered from another back surgery.

HAWKS: Atlanta has agreed to a two-year, $13 million contract with forward Jabari Parker, according to several people familiar with the situation.

The Hawks have not announced the contract.

Parker, 24, was the second overall pick in the 2014 draft out of Duke. The 6-foot-8, 245-pounder played for the Bulls and Wizards last season after four seasons with the Bucks.

Share

« Previous

Next »