FOOTBALL

Former New England Patriots linebacker and ESPN analyst Tedy Bruschi says he’s doing “much better” after suffering a second stroke.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Bruschi says he immediately knew what was happening last Thursday when he lost use of his left arm and began slurring his speech and his wife noticed his face was drooping.

The Instagram post includes a list of the several warning signs of a stroke that should prompt an immediate 911 call.

Bruschi, 46, had a stroke in February 2005 – days after the Patriots’ third Super Bowl win – and learned he had a congenital heart defect that produced a hole in his heart. He retired after surgery but later returned and played three more seasons.

BASEBALL

EASTERN LEAGUE: The Portland Sea Dogs made Minor League Baseball’s list of top 25 teams for licensed merchandise sales for the third year in a row, based on sales in 2018.

The Pawtucket Red Sox also are on the list, making the Boston Red Sox one of only five major league teams to have two affiliates among the top 25.

BABE RUTH 14: Cody Cleaveland and Richard Gilboy combined to throw a no-hitter, striking out 10, as Greater Portland blanked Franklin County 10-0 in five innings in its opening game at the Babe Ruth 14-year-old tournament in South Portland.

Aiden Lee had two hits, including a two-run triple. Nolan Hobbs contributed a pair of hits, and Johnny Poole scored three runs.

BABE RUTH 13: Ryan Stone went the distance on the mound and Harrison Griffiths had two hits and an RBI as Greater Portland beat Somerset 3-2 on the opening day of the Babe Ruth 13-year-old state tournament in Sanford.

Allen Merrifield drove in four runs and Jake Doughty went 3 for 4 as Sanford earned a 15-9 win over Tri-County.

Caden Fontaine added two hits and two RBI.

CMG MORTGAGE: Mason Ryan threw a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts and no walks to lead Bonny Eagle to a 6-0 win over Saco-Biddeford Savings, at Biddeford.

Cam MacDonald hit a two-run single during a four-run sixth inning. Nathan Morse had a pair of singles, and Ryan belted a triple.

AUTO RACING

OXFORD PLAINS: Curtis Gerry of Waterboro and Dave Farrington Jr. of Jay earned starting positions in the Oxford 250 by finishing first and second Sunday night in a PASS Open 100-lap race.

Gerry moved to the front after 13 laps and led the rest of the way. Farrington overtook Eddie MacDonald of Rowley, Massachusetts, late in the race.

Other features winners were Mike Carignan of Lebanon, PASS Modifieds; Jordan Russell of Norway, Street Stocks; and Alex Mowatt of Norway, Bandits.

CYCLING

TOUR DE FRANCE: Julian Alaphilippe took the yellow jersey by winning the 125-mile third stage from the Belgian town of Binche to Epernay, France.

The French rider left the chasing pack behind with a fierce burst of acceleration on a short sharp, climb amid the Champagne vineyards. He gritted his teeth as he rode alone over the last 10 miles.

The previous race leader, Mike Teunissen, couldn’t keep up with the main pack in the final section of sharp hills.

HOCKEY

NHL: The San Jose Sharks re-signed forward Kevin Labanc to a one-year contract.

Labanc, 23, was a restricted free agent after the best season of his young NHL career. He registered 17 goals and 39 assists and helped the Sharks reach the Western Conference finals.

