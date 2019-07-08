Renee Coolbrith & Friends

6 p.m. Thursday. Fort Allen Park, Eastern Promenade, Portland, free, donations welcome. easternpromenade.org

Friends of Eastern Promenade kicks off another sensational summer outdoor music series with a performance by singer Renee Coolbrith. Coolbrith and several of her musician friends, including Dan Capaldi and Kris Rodgers, will be playing her originals, along with some well-chosen covers, as boats sail by and you sit with a picnic on the grass celebrating summer. Shows run Thursday nights through the end of August, and the schedule includes Viva & The Reinforcements and Samuel James.

Free Friday at Brick Store Museum

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. Brick Store Museum, 117 Main St., Kennebunk, free. brickstoremuseum.org

The price is right every Friday through December at the fascinating and historical Brick Store Museum in Kennebunk. The buildings date back to the 1820s and are home to a diverse collection of art, heirlooms and artifacts. Current exhibits include “The Art of Cute” and “Kennebunk’s Cultural Landscape.”

Coin & Stamp Show

9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Topsham Fair Exhibition Hall, Elm Street, Topsham, free admission. brunswickmainecoinclub.com

The Brunswick Coin Club has been around since 1959 and a few times a year they host shows. Head to Topsham on Sunday for the summer one, where you’ll find 26 dealers with coins, currency, medals and tokens, ephemera, stamps, postcards and collector supplies. The event will also include a silent auction and hourly door prizes. Whether you’re a hardcore collector or just want to browse, this is the place for you. That’s our 2 cents worth.

