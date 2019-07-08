PORTLAND — The Portland Area Comprehensive Transportation System has been working in recent months to set regional priorities for transportation investment.
As part of that effort, the organization has developed a brief online survey it hopes people living and working from Scarborough north to Freeport and west to Standish would be willing to answer.
The survey should take no more than 5 to 10 minutes, according to PACTS, and can be accessed at pacts-priorities.metroquest.com.
