PORTLAND — In an effort to make Woodfords Corner a more pedestrian and bicycle friendly area, Friends of Woodfords will be conducting a sidewalk survey from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 10.

The survey, according to the organization, “will include an interactive group walk through a mile of streets in the Woodfords Corner area that includes streets that are good for pedestrians, bad for pedestrians and truly ugly for pedestrians.”

Participants will break into small groups to evaluate sidewalks, crosswalks, intersections and other areas and will be asked to rate their level of comfort at various stops. To RSVP, visit http://bit.ly/2NBPWj0.

The Active Transportation Committee of Friends of Woodfords Corner hopes to improve the safety, accessibility and comfort of pedestrians, bicyclists and bus riders in the neighborhoood. “We envision a Woodfords Corner where all residents, employees, and visitors enjoy walking to and around the Corner to shop, visit and travel,” the group said in a statement.

Share

« Previous

Next »

filed under: