Biddeford Mills Museum Walking Tours

10 a.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. Through Oct. 12. Meet at Portland Pie, 40 Main St., Biddeford, $15, $12 seniors, $10 students under 10, reservations required. biddefordmillsmuseum.org

Here’s a chance to gain a unique perspective while you peruse the spaces of the former Pepperell Mills. The Biddeford Mills Museum Walking Tour is a two-hour excursion that includes access to underground canals while you learn about the rich textile industry history of the buildings.

Port City Peep Show Burlesque & Variety

9 p.m. Saturday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 at the door, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Spice up your Saturday night, courtesy of burlesque performers Bee Kay, Cinnamon Maxine, Eddie Lockwood, Amelia Aglow, La Petite Mystique, Olive Trees, Lil Sunny Somethin’, Kitty Caboose, Moxie Sazerac and Yum Yum Cardomom. You’ll also hear live tunes played by Toxic Algae Bloom during what will be a steamy summer night of entertainment … inside and out!

Norway Music & Arts Festival

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Main Street locations, Norway. On Facebook.

Come one and all to the 52nd annual celebration of art, music, crafts, street performances, food, poetry and more in Norway. There’s truly something for everyone at this daylong festival, and on the list of this year’s performers is The Happenstance Theater from Washington, D.C. You can also join in the New Orleans jazz-style parade featuring music from the Hadacol Bouncers. Pretty nifty, Norway!

City at Your Feet Scavenger Hunt

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Starts and ends at Portland Gear Hub, 155 Washington Ave., Portland, $25, $12 for 15 and under. trails.org

Here’s an incredible way to explore Portland and win prizes, including tickets to shows at Thompson’s Point. Portland Trails’ City at Your Feet cross-town scavenger hunt is an adventure that will have you hitting spots all over the city, searching for clues and racking up points when you find unique spots along the network of the city’s trails. You and your team of between two and six people will travel via foot, bicycle, city bus or any other means, except a car. All participants will receive a Metro bus pass and top teams will win prizes for even more adventures and fun from local businesses.

Acoustic Paddle

3:30-7 p.m. Sunday. Portland Paddle, 1 Cutter St., Portland, $65, reservations required. portlandpaddle.net

Hit the ocean and then settle in for some live music on Fort Gorges out in Casco Bay. Acoustic Paddle is a series of guided kayak trips this summer, and if you’re a fan of local music and outdoor adventure, you’ll love it. Your ticket includes the kayak (with paddle and life jacket), snacks and the performance – in this case, by singer-songwriter Sara Hallie Richardson. Portland Paddle will offer up paddling tips before you hit the water. Keep an eye out for seals and sea birds as you make your way across the bay, then settle in for the show at the fort with its fabulous acoustics.

Share

« Previous

Next »

filed under: