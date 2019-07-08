Arrests

7/4 at 10:05 a.m. Brent Dillingham, 30, of Edgecomb Road, Lisbon Falls, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Courtney Everett on Lewiston Road.

7/6 at 8:56 p.m. Christopher Couture, 24, of First Street, was arrested by Officer Lara Sarett on First Street on a charges of domestic violence assault and criminal mischief.

7/6 at 10:16 p.m. Kyle Todte, 26, of West Burrough Road, Bowdoin, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Mark McDonald on Bypass Drive.

Summonses

7/4 at 1:56 p.m. Daniel Lynch, 62, of Wedgewood Drive, Saco, was issued a summons by Officer Courtney Everett on Mallett Drive on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

7/5 at 7:47 a.m. Tara Spies, 45, of Hodge Street, Wiscasset, was issued a summons by Officer Gabrielle Mathieu on Main Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

Fire calls

7/1 at 6:11 p.m. Mutual aid to Bowdoinham.

7/2 at 10:01 p.m. Smoke investigation on Loon Drive.

7/5 at 12:05 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bypass Drive.

7/5 at 7:07 p.m. Outdoor fire in Pejepscot Village.

7/7 at 1:08 p.m. Fire alarm on Governors Way.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 26 calls from July 1-8.

