Arrests
7/4 at 10:05 a.m. Brent Dillingham, 30, of Edgecomb Road, Lisbon Falls, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Courtney Everett on Lewiston Road.
7/6 at 8:56 p.m. Christopher Couture, 24, of First Street, was arrested by Officer Lara Sarett on First Street on a charges of domestic violence assault and criminal mischief.
7/6 at 10:16 p.m. Kyle Todte, 26, of West Burrough Road, Bowdoin, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Mark McDonald on Bypass Drive.
Summonses
7/4 at 1:56 p.m. Daniel Lynch, 62, of Wedgewood Drive, Saco, was issued a summons by Officer Courtney Everett on Mallett Drive on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.
7/5 at 7:47 a.m. Tara Spies, 45, of Hodge Street, Wiscasset, was issued a summons by Officer Gabrielle Mathieu on Main Street on a charge of operating after suspension.
Fire calls
7/1 at 6:11 p.m. Mutual aid to Bowdoinham.
7/2 at 10:01 p.m. Smoke investigation on Loon Drive.
7/5 at 12:05 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bypass Drive.
7/5 at 7:07 p.m. Outdoor fire in Pejepscot Village.
7/7 at 1:08 p.m. Fire alarm on Governors Way.
EMS
Topsham emergency medical services responded to 26 calls from July 1-8.
