Arrests

7/6 at 2:30 a.m. Andrew S. Morrill, 32, of Waterford, was arrested at Kettle Cove by Officer Ben Davis on an outstanding warrant.

Summonses

7/3 at 12:20 a.m. Austin Baker, 33, of Raymond, was issued a summons on Two Lights Road by Officer Tammy Schafran on a charge of speeding.

7/4 at 8:45 a.m. A 17-year-old male was issued a summons on Shore Road by Officer Rory Benjamin on a charge of towing an unregistered trailer.

Fire calls

7/3 at 8:59 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Salt Spray Lane.

7/4 at 7:27 a.m. Fuel leak on Mitchell Road.

7/6 at 5:27 p.m. Lightning strike on Shore Road.

7/7 at 12:34 p.m. Lines down in Delano Park.

7/8 at 11:25 a.m. Fire alarm on Shore Road.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 10 calls from July 1-8.

