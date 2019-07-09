Kudos and congratulations to the town of Cape Elizabeth for their upgrade to the management of Portland Head Light and Fort Williams Park.

On Independence Day, the park was mobbed by cars and people, yet all was in good order, with plenty of good parking and free flow of the crowd. It was a joyous, diverse American citizenry enjoying a beautiful day in a beautiful parkland.

Thanks, Cape.

John Roediger

South Portland

