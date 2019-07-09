FALMOUTH — The chase is on at the 100th Maine Amateur Championship and 18-year-old Cole Anderson is quite comfortable being in the lead, thank you very much.

Anderson, playing in the first group Tuesday, shot a 5-under 65 on Portland Country Club’s par-70 layout, putting the 132-player field on immediate notice that he was intent on improving last year’s runner-up finish at the Maine State Golf Association’s signature event.

“I got just about everything I could out of the round,” said Anderson, who spent the spring semester enrolled at Florida State University after graduating early from Camden Hills High.

Anderson, from Camden and playing out of Samoset Resort, is a three-time Class A schoolboy champion and won last summer’s MSGA Match Play champion. He will begin his competitive college career this fall on a scholarship. This is his fourth Maine Amateur. He finished second last year and third in 2017. Both of those tournaments were won by Jack Wyman who has since turned pro.

A birdie putt on the fourth hole “got things going,” Anderson said, and he followed with five more birdies. His only bogey on the 15th hole was quickly answered by consecutive birdies on the par-5 16th (he reached it in two shots with a driver, 9-iron combo) and the par-3 17th.

“The one on 17 was really good,” Anderson said “The 16th is a hole where before the tournament started I felt like I should birdie that all three rounds. The 17th, my game plan was just to par it all three days.”

With the first half of the field posting their first round scores, only two other players joined Anderson under par: Joe Alvarez, 39, of Biddeford (Webhannet Golf Club), and Garrett Olson, 34, of West Bath (Brunswick Golf Club) both shot 68s.

Alvarez has finished in the top 10 nine times since the three-round stroke-play format returned in 2006, including the past three years. Alvarez said he’ll focus on his own game in Wednesday’s second round. The low 40 scores (and ties) advance to Thursday’s final round.

“I’ll just try to drive the ball well and hit a lot of greens,” Alvarez said. “If I get some reads right on the greens I hopefully can put myself a little closer than I am now.”

Olson, originally from Norway (Oxford Hills), was a Minnesota Twins’ farmhand from 2006-08 and played the 2009 season in an independent league until a back injury forced him to retire from baseball. Olson’s last Maine Amateur appearance came in 2011 at Portland Country Club, when he was still bothered by back pain and spasms.

“I really have just gotten back into golf the last few years,” said Olson, who was 3-under prior to his only bogey on the 18th hole.

Olson admitted his golf game is not at the same level as Anderson and other top young players, like his clubmate Caleb Manuel, the 2018 Class A schoolboy champ.

“But I’ve been in a lot of pressure situations and it seems I play my best when it’s a competitive situation,” Olson said.

Reese McFarlane of Cape Elizabeth, who won the 2018 New England Amateur at Portland CC, was 2-under through 14 holes after starting on the 10th tee. But a slightly long second shot on the par-5 sixth hole (his 15th) went over the green and rolled barely out of bounds. After taking a double-bogey on that hole, he also bogeyed the next. Those were the only greens he missed in regulation en route to a 1-over 71.

“I’m just going to stick to my game plan. Being aggressive on this course doesn’t give you much of an advantage,” McFarlane said. “I hit 16 greens. I proved to myself I can make a lot of birdies. I made three but I had a lot of good looks.”

Joe Walp, 25, of Portland, and Lucas Roop, 19, of Gorham, also shot 1-over 71 in the morning session.

NOTES: Thirteen-time champion Mark Plummer, 67, of Manchester shot a 79 with a 7 on the par-3 seventh hole and a 7 on the par-4 15th. “Distance wasn’t the problem. It was just two bad shots that cost me seven shots,” he said. … At 12 years old, Kellen Adickes of Bristol is this year’s youngest participant. Later this summer, he will play in the US Kids Golf World Championship in Pinehurst, North Carolina and has been a regular on the New England junior circuits since he was 8. Adickes shot an 86. “It’s my first Maine Amateur. The course were tougher than I was used to,” he said, adding that he wanted to play in the Maine Am “because I wanted to play against players better than I am.”

This story will be updated.

